Eric Swensen’s thought process regarding high school wrestling is that the day one season ends, another begins.
The Wayzata head coach rates the 2019-20 season “a good one,” as the Trojans finished second to St. Michael-Albertville 31-27 in the Section 5AAA championship match. However, the 2020-21 season looks even better, with the Trojans returning all but one of their eight All-Lake Conference selections.
“The secret recipe for our guys is offseason wrestling,” Swensen said. The Trojan wrestlers traveled far and wide last summer, looking for the best competition they could find, and that paid off with several high finishes in the State Class AAA Individual Tournament at Xcel Energy Center.
Junior Cael Swensen, the coach’s son, won the state title at 138 pounds and finished the season 52-1 overall.
Cayden Homme, also a junior, placed second at state in the 182-pound weight class and finished 37-9.
Freshman Cal Lonnquist posted a 48-6 record and placed third in state at 113 pounds. Two other freshmen had high win totals and made All-Lake this season. They are Kyler Wong (39-6) and Adam Cherne (36-12). Junior Adam El Damir made great strides in earning an all-conference berth at 152 pounds. Freshman Elijah Wald won all-conference at 106 pounds.
The only senior all-conference wrestler for Wayzata is Jac Carver, a starting tackle for Wayzata’s state Class 6A champion football team last fall.
Coach Swensen was thrilled to watch his son win state the last night in February in front of more than 10,000 fans.
“Cael improved this year by becoming a better athlete,” his father observed. “His strength, speed and agility all improved. A big difference this year was his ability to escape from the bottom. He has always been a student of wrestling and always had good technique. This year, he grew into his body.”
Homme, who is Cael’s longtime friend and classmate, had a great run at state with pins over two opponents who were ranked higher - one from Farmington and one from St. Michael-Albertville.
“Cayden is so tough, so strong and such a battler,” coach Swensen said. “He probably has a 1-10 record against the kid from St. Michael-Albertville, Wyatt Lidberg, but he beat him at the right time.”
The Trojans’ four freshmen - Lonnquist, Wald, Wong and Cherne - gave Wayzata a leg up in the lower weights.
“Our freshman class is outstanding,” coach Swensen said. “Cal Lonnquist is very dedicated to his diet and doing the right things. He started the season at 120 and went down to 113. His skill set is very impressive.”
Wong and Cherne are best friends, according to their coach. But as wrestlers, they are very different.
“Kyler likes fast-paced matches,” Swensen said. “He is very athletic and exciting to watch. Adam is much more methodical. He likes to wear opponents down and pin them. Elijah Wald is a great team wrestler with very good technical skills. The coaches never had to tell him anything twice.”
El Damir and Carver both joined the wrestling team at the start of December after playing in the Prep Bowl for the Trojan football team.
“They started competing during the toughest part of our schedule, in the holiday tournaments,” coach Swensen noted. “They had some losses because of their late start, but neither of them felt bad or gave up. By the end of the season both of them were winning a lot.”
El Damir and Carver both qualified for state.
“Jac [Carver] had a long grind in football [beginning with summer workouts in June],” coach Swensen said. “A lot of seniors in his position might not have come out for wrestling, but Jac knew his teammates needed him, and he’s a very loyal guy.”
With St. Michael-Albertville joining the Lake Conference this school year, Wayzata was unable to win its fourth consecutive Lake title. But Swensen thinks there will be a window of opportunity next season. St. Michael-Albertville also has eight All-Lake wrestlers this year, but three of them will graduate.
2019-20 All-Lake
Wrestling Team
Wayzata: Senior Jac Carver, juniors Cael Swensen, Adam El Damir and Cayden Homme and freshmen Cal Lonnquist, Adam Cherne, Kyler Wong and Elijah Wald.
St. Michael-Albertville: Seniors Hayden Laments, Carl Leuer and Wyatt Lidberg, sophomores Cole Becker and Jimmy Heil, freshman Parker Janssen, eight-grader Jed Webster and seventh-grader Landon Robideau.
Minnetonka: Seniors Eric Benson, Tyler McReavy and Andrew Sanders and junior Quinn Sell.
Hopkins: Senior Deonte Bryant and junior R.J. Chakolis.
Eden Prairie: Junior Bryce Dagel and eighth-grader Terrae Dunn.
Buffalo: Sophomore Owen Herbst.
“We are excited about the guys we will have coming back next season,” coach Swensen said.
