With only a week to go before the Section 5AAA Wrestling Tournament begins, Wayzata has gained confidence in its ability to compete with perennial champion St. Michael-Albertville.
In a match at Wayzata Jan. 30, the Trojans had their first look at the Knights this season, and the result was a 35-28 STMA victory. Wayzata forfeited at 182 pounds, so in matches that were contested, STMA’s edge was 29-28.
Wayzata coach Eric Swensen had a realistic view of the match. “We had some guys out, they had some guys out,” he said. “It’s tough to say how much confidence we gained from this one because the teams were not at full strength. We will talk more and break down the film.”
The Trojans’ strength in the lower weights was negated by STMA’s lower half of the lineup, so Wayzata was never able to take the lead in the team score. On the other hand, the Trojans won the last two bouts of the night with admirable wrestling from 220-pound Austin Franchino and heavyweight Jac Carver.
The meet started with STMA seventh-grader Landon Robideau scoring a 15-6 decision over Wayzata freshman Elijah Wald. Then Wayzata 113-pound freshman Cal Lonnquist decisioned Caleb Thoennes 7-3.
Parker Janssen’s first period pin against Louis Scott at 120 gave STMA a 10-3 lead in the match score. Jed Wester then decisioned Wayzata’s Kyler Wong in a pivotal match at 126.
Wayzata won the next two, with Adam Cherne topping O.P. Johnson 4-0 at 132 and Cael Swensen scoring a 5-3 decision over Cole Becker at 138.
STMA’s Jimmy Heil decisioned Cole Ciardelli at 145, and then Wayzata had its way at 152, where Adam El Damir decisioned Kameron Krist 16-5.
The Knights made their lead more commanding with Carl Leuer pinning his man in 8 seconds at 160 and Hayden LeMonds winning on a 10-0 decision over Dominic Heim at 170. After the Trojans’ forfeited at 182, the Knights’ 195-pounder, Boden Sperr pinned Cayden Homme in the second period.
Wayzata’s last two matches were among the highlights of the evening. Franchino decisioned Toby Dehn 2-1 at 220, and then Carver pinned Owen Barthel at 1:17.
“Franchino beat a kid who had always beaten him,” coach Swensen noted. “He showed great balance. Jac looked really good. That was his 14th win of the season.”
In addition to wrestling STMA Thursday night, Wayzata had two other dual meets.
Wayzata 44, Willmar 24
Wayzata won the first six bouts against an always tough Willmar squad.
Wald, Charlie Petit, Lonnquist, Wong, Cherne and Cael Swensen posted those wins.
El Damir pinned his opponent at the end of the second period for Trojan win No. 7. Homme later added a pin and Carver won on a forfeit at heavyweight.
Wayzata 53, Buffalo 12
In a Lake Conference match Thursday night, Wayzata had no trouble with the Buffalo Bison.
The Trojans won the first eight bouts with Wald, Petit, Louis Scott, Wong, Cherne, Cael Swensen, Ciardelli and El Damir.
Then there was a string of wins at the end with pins from Homme and Carver and a 2-0 decision win for Franchino.
