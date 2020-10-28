Defending state Class AAA volleyball champion Wayzata holds the No. 1 ranking in the state poll this week after a 5-0 start to the season.
The Trojans lost heavily to graduation, but were able to regroup quickly with the transfer of two All-Lake Conference players from Hopkins - twins Olivia and Stella Swenson. The twins were coached by their mom, long-time Hopkins head coach Vicki Swenson, the last two seasons.
In an early-season display of strength at Hopkins, the Trojans won in three straight sets - 25-4, 25-7, 25-18.
The first game featured Sophia Johnson who served 19 consecutive points. The Trojans controlled the net, knocking down almost every kill attempt by the Royals.
Wayzata’s team performance included some positive numbers. Outside hitter Olivia Swenson was on target for eight kills, while teammates Avery Seesz and Emma Goerger had six kills each. Stella Swenson had 24 set assists and moved the ball to both sides of the hitting zone.
Johnson finished the match with eight service aces and also provided eight digs in the back row. Teammate Katy Riviere added six digs.
Wayzata head coach Scott Jackson was able to use his entire bench, especially in the first two games when scores heavily favored his team. Ten different girls had kills, including the setter, Stella Swenson, with four.
The Trojans had a tougher match against St. Michael-Albertville, winning 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21.
Olivia Swenson led the attack with 18 kills, while teammates Mel Goldstein and Sierra Moore each had seven kills. Stella Swenson did her job with 40 set assists.
Johnson and Goldstein each had three service aces.
Starring on defense were Ella Voegele with 28 digs and Stella Swenson with 15. Goerger led the way in blocks with three.
