Breck School’s girls tennis team is among the best in the state along with Edina, Minnetonka, Mounds View and The Blake School, but that didn’t stop the Wayzata girls from pushing Breck to the limit in a dual match last week.
Wayzata took the top three singles points, but lost the match to a Breck doubles sweep, 4-3.
“We played really well,” Wayzata head coach Kathleen Farmer said. “Breck is very powerful, very athletic. It was good for us to play a team like that.”
Wayzata captain Miriam Shteyman won her first singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Ellie Pirtle of the Mustangs.
“Miriam is constantly working to improve,” Farmer said. “She is very cerebral in her approach.”
At second singles, Wayzata ninth-grader Greta Holmes took the point from Alex Kozikowski in a three-set match. Tasha Piyabongkarn, Wayzata’s ninth-grade third singles player, defeated Ava Warford 6-0, , 6-2.
“Greta has amazing maturity for a ninth-grader,” Farmer said. “She is in her second year of varsity tennis, and she’s very methodical. Tasha is also a mature player.”
Margot Fagerman of Breck salvaged her team’s lone singles point with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Wayzata’s Lauren Pause.
Breck won the first doubles point with Petra Lyon and Britt Helgaas taking down Wayzata’s Haukos sisters, Hannah and Jayden 6-1, 6-3 in a well-played match.
At second doubles Breck’s Emilie Bourget and Aditi Nadkarni picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win over Emma Hawkinson and Emily Mendel.
The third doubles point was won by Breck’s Emily Zumwinkle and Lindsey Putnam, who beat the Wayzata duo of Elise Koltonowski and Sydney Polencheck 6-2, 6-1.
In its other match last week, Wayzata downed Lake Conference rival Hopkins 7-0.
Next for the Trojans is a match against St. Michael-Albertville at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at STMA.
