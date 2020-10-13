Even though there will not be State Tournaments for Minnesota boys and girls high school soccer this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, there are still championships to be won.
The Wayzata boys completed phase one of the 2020 season by winning the Lake Conference title last week. Oct. 6, the Trojans won a tough 3-2 match against Eden Prairie, and then on Oct. 8, the Trojans pounded Buffalo 7-0 in the regular-season finale.
The Trojans are now in the Section 6AA Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Action began with first-round games at local sites Wednesday, Oct. 14. The semifinals are set for Tuesday, Oct. 20, and the finals will be played Thursday, Oct. 22.
“Winning the Lake championship is special, knowing there won’t be a State Tournament this year,” Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said after the win over Buffalo. “We are having a great season on and off the field. This group wants to train every day and wants to go longer at the end of practice. The guys have been COVID-smart off the field.”
In holding off a tough, tenacious Eden Prairie team last week, the Trojans scored three goals for a 3-1 halftime lead. Peter Melquist, the Trojans’ star junior defender, scored one goal and assisted on the other two. Miles Akhigbe and Joe Highfield scored the other goals and Charlie Kassmir had an assist.
Describing Melquist’s contribution to the Lake-championship season, Duenas said, “Peter has improved tremendously since last season. His primary role is defense, but his quality services and throw-ins help us generate offense.”
The Trojans have scored 38 goals going into the playoffs, 13 of them on set pieces. Melquist is often the one who sets those set pieces in motion.
Highfield leads the team with seven goals, while Kassmir and Aidan McGoogan have six each and Akhigbe and Michael Burica have four each.
“When you have that scoring balance, it takes the pressure off all of them,” Duenas said.
In the win over Buffalo that ended the regular season, the Trojans came our firing with three goals in the opening 15 minutes.
“We told the boys to treat the game the same way they would treat a game against Edina or Minnetonka,” Duenas said. “Every team in the Lake is a good team.”
Eight different Trojans figured in the scoring Thursday night. Highfield scored two goals and tacked on an assist. McGoogan and Edin Nguyen each had a goal and an assist and Michael Burica had a goal plus two assists. Akhigbe and Ryan Mahabadi had the other goals. Kassmir and Jackson Widman each recorded an assist.
Jack Roach picked up his ninth win of the season in goal.
Outside the stadium gates after the match, the Wayzata captains - Burica, McGoogan, Kassmir and Matthew Hudson - shared their thoughts on winning the Lake title.
“The season is everything we wanted it to be,” Burica said. “Our team is one big family, and it’s awesome to be part of a championship team.”
“On top of being a family, our coaches really do a good job of communicating with us and understanding the personalities on the team,” McGoogan said.
“Winning the championship is a dream come true,” Kassmir said. “We pass the ball really well as a team. A lot of times, my teammates lay it on a platter to give me an opportunity.”
“Everyone on the team is willing to work for each other, and everyone is friends,” Hudson said. “With no State Tournament this year, winning the Lake Conference became the biggest thing for us.”
Looking to the playoffs, Duenas said there are four strong teams in Section 6AA -Wayzata, of course, along with Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest and St. Louis Park.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.