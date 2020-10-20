Peter Melquist

Wayzata soccer defender Peter Melquist (21), taking on two Edina players above will lead the Trojans against Minneapolis Southwest in the Section 6AA semifinals Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Wayzata High Stadium. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

A heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 20, caused Section 6AA to move its playoff soccer games to Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The Wayzata High teams will host section semifinal matches for both boys and girls. The boys match against Minneapolis Southwest will begin at 5 p.m. The girls match against Hopkins is set for 7:15 p.m.

