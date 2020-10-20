A heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 20, caused Section 6AA to move its playoff soccer games to Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The Wayzata High teams will host section semifinal matches for both boys and girls. The boys match against Minneapolis Southwest will begin at 5 p.m. The girls match against Hopkins is set for 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.