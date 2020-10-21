Armstrong Sophs
Armstrong was the upset winner in the Section 6AA Boys Cross Country Meet Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm. Two sophomores led the way - Alex Omodt, who was fifth in 16:30, and Noah Breker, who was seventh in 16:34.
Drew Berkland
Wayzata’s star junior defensive back made eight unassisted tackles during the Trojans’ 21-14 football loss to St. Michael-Albertville Oct. 15 on the Knights’ home turf.
Abby Brantner
Two goals by Brantner helped the Wayzata girls soccer team beat Armstrong 4-0 in the Section 6AA playoffs Oct. 14 at Wayzata. Brantner, a senior captain, has seven goals in 12 games this season.
Cole Brown
The Wayzata High football team’s senior linebacker and captain made nine unassisted tackles and added one assist in the Trojans’ 21-14 loss Oct. 15 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Abbey Nechanicky
The Wayzata High cross country sophomore added a Section 6AA title to the Lake title she had previously won. Her section time was 17:31 for the 5K.
Caitlyn Osanai
The Armstrong runner won her girls heat in the Section 6AA Cross Country Meet Oct. 14.
Anthony Richmond
The Wayzata High football team lost to St. Michael-Albertville 21-14 Oct. 15 even though Anthony Richmond had a big game for the Trojans with 124 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.
Trojan Doubles Team
Senior captains Emma Hawkinson and Emily Mendel scored the deciding point in a three-set match as the Wayzata High girls tennis team defeated Maple Grove for the Section 5AA championship Oct. 14 at Maple Grove High School.
