Brandan Brolin
Brolin had the hot bat in the Wayzata 19-and-Under Independent baseball team’s 8-2 victory over the Chanhassen Cavaliers. The Trojans’ starting catcher went three-for-four with a run scored and an RBI.
Ali Fine
Fine, a 2020 graduate of The Blake School, has won the Mercury Award as Minnesota’s most outstanding Jewish female high school athlete. As captain, Fine led the Bears to third place in the State Class A Girls Soccer Tournament last fall. She was a three-time all-conference selection and made the Class A All-State team in 2018 and 2019. Fine graduated from Blake with a 3.3 GPA and has won a soccer scholarship to play for the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Blaine Rutledge
The Minnetonka Millers lead-off hitter had two big nights in blowout victories. He went two-for-four in an 11-2 victory over the Coon Rapids Redbirds and followed up with another two-for-four night that included a grand-slam home run as the Millers defeated Tri-City Shark 10-1.
Kieran Schmitz
The Wayzata 19-and-Under Independent baseball team defeated St. Michael 5-2 July 21 with a complete game from Schmitz, who struck out 10 and allowed two hits in seven innings.
Will Sturek
The Minnetonka Millers amateur team center fielder went three-for-four with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-1 win over Tri-City Shark July 21 at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field.
Sam Westermeyer
Westermeyer pitched a complete game in leading the Hamel Hawks town baseball team to a 1-0 victory over the defending-state-champion Minneapolis Cobras. He allowed three hits in the seven-inning game at Hamel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.