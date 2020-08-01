Brandan Brolin

Brolin had the hot bat in the Wayzata 19-and-Under Independent baseball team’s 8-2 victory over the Chanhassen Cavaliers. The Trojans’ starting catcher went three-for-four with a run scored and an RBI.

Ali Fine

Fine, a 2020 graduate of The Blake School, has won the Mercury Award as Minnesota’s most outstanding Jewish female high school athlete. As captain, Fine led the Bears to third place in the State Class A Girls Soccer Tournament last fall. She was a three-time all-conference selection and made the Class A All-State team in 2018 and 2019. Fine graduated from Blake with a 3.3 GPA and has won a soccer scholarship to play for the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Blaine Rutledge

The Minnetonka Millers lead-off hitter had two big nights in blowout victories. He went two-for-four in an 11-2 victory over the Coon Rapids Redbirds and followed up with another two-for-four night that included a grand-slam home run as the Millers defeated Tri-City Shark 10-1.

Kieran Schmitz

The Wayzata 19-and-Under Independent baseball team defeated St. Michael 5-2 July 21 with a complete game from Schmitz, who struck out 10 and allowed two hits in seven innings.

Will Sturek

The Minnetonka Millers amateur team center fielder went three-for-four with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-1 win over Tri-City Shark July 21 at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field.

Sam Westermeyer

Westermeyer pitched a complete game in leading the Hamel Hawks town baseball team to a 1-0 victory over the defending-state-champion Minneapolis Cobras. He allowed three hits in the seven-inning game at Hamel.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments