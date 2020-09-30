Abby Brantner

Two goals from Abby Brantner helped the Wayzata High girls soccer team surprise the No. 1-ranked Edina 2-0 Sept. 22 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.

Sofia Caballero

Providence Academy’s girls soccer team defeated Mounds Park Academy 4-1 Sept. 22 behind a hat trick from Sofia Caballero.

Becca Carroll

Spectacular saves by Becca Carroll, the sophomore goalkeeper, keyed the Wayzata girls soccer team’s 2-0 win over top-ranked Edina Sept. 22 at Kuhlman Field.

Grace Link

Link, a senior on the Wayzata High girls cross county team, posted a 5K time of 18:42 to finish third individually in a 27-28 loss to the Minnetonka Skippers Saturday, Sept. 26, in St. Michael.

Jackson Lagos

Lagos had a goal and an assist Sept. 22 in The Blake School’s 4-1 boys soccer victory over St. Paul Academy.

Jenna Marquette

Wayzata High’s girls aquatics team lost to Minnetonka 110-76 Sept. 25. Senior Jenna Marquette led Wayzata with a victory in the 100-yard breaststroke and a third place in the 100 freestyle. She also swam on a first-place 200-yard medley relay.

Daniel McCollor

The Wayzata High boys cross country team’s 25-36 win over Hopkins Sept. 26 was keyed by a third-place individual finish by Wayzata freshman Daniel McCollor, who had a 5K time of 16:31 in St. Michael.

Abby Nechanicky

Wayzata High’s sophomore cross country star won the race for first place against Minnetonka’s Maya Mor, but the Skippers defeated the Trojans 27-28 in a Lake Conference dual meet Saturday, Sept. 26, in St. Michael. Nechanicky’s 5K time was 17:25.

