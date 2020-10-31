Abby Brantner

Wayzata’s senior captain had a big week in the Section 6AA Soccer Tournament as the Trojans won the championship. Brantner scored Wayzata’s only goal in a 1-0 semifinal win over Hopkins. Then in the championship game, she had two goals and an assist in a 6-0 victory over Minneapolis Southwest.

Dana Bruer

The Wayzata girls soccer team’s junior captain had what coach Tony Peszneker called “a career game” in a 6-0 win over Minneapolis Southwest in the Section 6AA title game Oct. 24. Bruer scored two goals and added two assists as the Trojans completed a 10-3-1 season.

Joe Highfield

Wayzata’s sophomore boys soccer forward scored the winning goal Oct. 24 as the Trojans beat Minneapolis Washburn 3-2 for the Section 6AA championship.

Linnea Kallebo

The Wayzata ninth-grader won two individual events and swam on two winning relays as the Trojans captured the Section 5AA girls swimming and diving title.

Olivia Kehn

Kehn, an Armstrong sophomore, earned second places in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke in the Section 5AA Girls Swimming and Diving Meet Oct. 24.

Jenna Marquette

Marquette closed her brilliant Wayzata High swimming career by winning the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle titles during the Section 5AA Meet. She also swam on two winning relays as the Trojans captured the team championship.

Aidan McGoogan

The Wayzata High boys soccer team’s 6-4 senior forward jump started the Trojans’ offense by making a penalty kick in the first half of a 3-2 win over Minneapolis Washburn in the Section 6AA finals Oct. 24 at Wayzata High Stadium.Lin

