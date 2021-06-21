Ephemian Bailey
The Armstrong High senior placed fifth in the discus during the State Class AA Girls Track and Field Meet with a best throw of 122 feet, 1 inch June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Mara Braun
Future University of Minnesota basketball guard Mara Braun excelled in her other sport last week with a third-place finish in the triple jump in the State Class AA Track and Field Meet. Her performance helped Wayzata to seventh place in the team standings.
Ezekiel Clark
The prolific senior sprinter for the Armstrong High boys track team placed third in the 100-meter dash during the State Boys Track and Field Meet June 19. Ezekiel Clark ran his fastest time of the season, 10.86 seconds. Clark, who scored all of Armstrong’s points at state finished fifth in the 200.
Josh Gullickson
The Wayzata American Legion baseball team defeated West Fargo, North Dakota 1-0 June 19 with Josh Gullickson pitching a one-hitter. Gullickson struck out nine with no walks and helped his own cause by going two-for-three at the plate.
Abbey Nechanicky
Star distance runner Abbey Nechanicky won two medals in the State Class AA Girls Track Meet with a third-place finish in the 3200-meter run and a seventh place in the 1600-meter run.
Wayzata Relay
The Wayzata High girls track team finished seventh in the State Class AA Meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. One of the main highlights for the Trojans was a first-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay with Grace Weber, Grace Mignone, Grace Link and Teegan Anderson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.