Armstrong Girls

Three top performers emerged in the Armstrong High girls soccer team’s 6-0 win over Park Center Sept. 29. Sarah Osborne and Kendall Thurston scored two goals each, while Madeline Orstad had three assists.

Hans Backes

Backes scored the only goal of the game as the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High boys soccer team defeated Bloomington Kennedy in a Metro West Conference clash Sept. 29 at Kennedy.

Elizabeth Dietzen

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls soccer team defeated Bloomington Kennedy 9-0 Sept. 29 with Dietzen scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Jenna Marquette

Wayzata High’s girls aquatics team lost to Edina 100-86 Oct. 2 despite a strong performance by Marquette. She was first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.57 and led the Trojans’ medley relay to a victory in the opening event of the meet. Marquette was also second in the 100 freestyle.

Aidan McGoogan

The Wayzata High center forward had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 boys soccer win over Hopkins Oct. 1 at Wayzata High Stadium.

Abbey Nechanicky

The Wayzata High cross country runner won the Lake Conference girls individual title by running a 5K time of 17:23 Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.

Jack Roach

Wayzata High’s sophomore goalkeeper kept the sheet clean by making three saves in a 4-0 Lake Conference boys soccer victory Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Minnetonka.

Wayzata Divers

During a 100-86 aquatics loss to Edina Oct. 2, the Trojans’ strongest event was diving with a 1-2-3 finish from senior Sarah Cao, sophomore Kiera Reitz and junior Sasha Arne.

