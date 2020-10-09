Armstrong Girls
Three top performers emerged in the Armstrong High girls soccer team’s 6-0 win over Park Center Sept. 29. Sarah Osborne and Kendall Thurston scored two goals each, while Madeline Orstad had three assists.
Hans Backes
Backes scored the only goal of the game as the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High boys soccer team defeated Bloomington Kennedy in a Metro West Conference clash Sept. 29 at Kennedy.
Elizabeth Dietzen
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s High girls soccer team defeated Bloomington Kennedy 9-0 Sept. 29 with Dietzen scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Jenna Marquette
Wayzata High’s girls aquatics team lost to Edina 100-86 Oct. 2 despite a strong performance by Marquette. She was first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.57 and led the Trojans’ medley relay to a victory in the opening event of the meet. Marquette was also second in the 100 freestyle.
Aidan McGoogan
The Wayzata High center forward had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 boys soccer win over Hopkins Oct. 1 at Wayzata High Stadium.
Abbey Nechanicky
The Wayzata High cross country runner won the Lake Conference girls individual title by running a 5K time of 17:23 Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Jack Roach
Wayzata High’s sophomore goalkeeper kept the sheet clean by making three saves in a 4-0 Lake Conference boys soccer victory Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Minnetonka.
Wayzata Divers
During a 100-86 aquatics loss to Edina Oct. 2, the Trojans’ strongest event was diving with a 1-2-3 finish from senior Sarah Cao, sophomore Kiera Reitz and junior Sasha Arne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.