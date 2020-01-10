Although Wayzata led from almost wire-to-wire in its Lake Conference girls basketball game against Eden Prairie Jan. 10, the Trojans never had as much breathing room as they would have liked on the way to a 68-65 win.
The Trojans held their biggest lead of the game, 39-29, late in the first half before Destinee Bursch of EP scored on a Euro-step layup to send the game to intermission 39-31.
After the game, Wayzata head coach Mike Schumacher said, “It was a very physical, athletic game with a high pace. We played well and shot 50 percent from the field, and Eden Prairie shot well, too. Their girls made 60 percent of their two-point attempts, but were five-of-20 on three-point tries.”
Sophomore guard Mara Braun, who led Wayzata with 22 points, was able to make key baskets the entire game. Junior forward Jenna Johnson, who finished with 19 points, and senior forward Annika Stewart, who finished with 13, made their share of key baskets, as well.
“We knew coming into the game that Eden Prairie would be tough,” Braun said. “We had a similar game against Stillwater the week before [in a 67-66 win], so we were ready for a game like this.”
Stewart, who stands 6-3, had a tough battle under the hoop with Eden Prairie’s 6-4 senior center, Natalie Mazurek. “She is a good player,” Stewart said. “Both of us like to shoot from the outside. My plan was to try to take her off the dribble.”
Mazurek was strong around the basket and led Eden Prairie’s balanced attack with 18 points. Guard Destinee Bursch added 13 points for the Eagles before fouling out with about 5 minutes remaining in the second half. Forwards Nneka Obiazor and Nia Holloway scored 12 points apiece for Eden Prairie.
Braun said, “Eden Prairie has a lot of quick guards. A lot of the teams we play have quick guards.”
In the stands to watch the Wayzata-Eden Prairie game Friday night was All-American guard Paige Bueckers from Hopkins, the two-time Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year. Bueckers has signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Connecticut next season.
“We noticed she was here,” said Braun, one of the few Minnesota prep players who can match up with Bueckers. “Hopkins brings a lot of toughness.”
“We just have to keep working on our toughness,” Stewart said.
“Hopkins is always in the back of our minds,” Braun said. “Jan. 21 is the first time we will play them.”
That meeting will be at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. The second Wayzata-Hopkins game is scheduled for Feb. 14 at the Wayzata High gym.
With Friday night’s win over Eden Prairie, Wayzata improved to 13-1 overall. Hopkins stood 13-0 and held the No. 1 state ranking in Class 4A going into this week’s action.
