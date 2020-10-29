Wayzata High’s girls soccer fans were puzzled when Minneapolis Southwest received the No. 1 seed ahead of the Trojans for the Section 6AA Soccer Tournament.
Even coach Tony Peszneker took issue with the seedings, although he handled the situation like a gentleman, not making a big deal out of it.
“Southwest is a good team,” he said. “I coach three of their players on a club team in the off-season. Looking at their schedule, they only played four Class AA teams during the regular season. That isn’t Southwest’s fault because of the conference they play in.”
Did the seeding have any effect on the championship game that was played Saturday, Oct. 24, at Wayzata High Stadium.
“I know our girls took it to heart when they weren’t seeded No. 1,” Peszneker said.
At any rate, the Trojans came out flying, scoring three goals in the first half and three more in the second half.
“Dana Bruer and Abby Brantner have been our 1-2 punch all year,” Peszneker said. “You expect that your big players will perform this time of year. It was clearly a career day for Dana. She had two goals and two assists. Abby had two goals and one assist. We created wonderful scoring opportunities, and everything we hit seemed to wind up in the back of the net.”
Madi Drasher and Reagan Gerber scored the other goals for Wayzata, which had a shutout performance from sophomore goalie Becca Carroll.
Semifinal Victory
A goal by Wayzata’s captain Brantner just 16 seconds into the second half was the only score of the night as the Trojans survived a Section 6AA Tournament semifinal scare against Hopkins Oct. 21 at Wayzata High Stadium.
Coach Peszneker didn’t set up a specific play that produced Brantner’s goal, however, he did tell his team to play the ball forward on the kick-off.
“We were able to connect six or seven touches,” Peszneker said. The last pass by Reagan Gerber ended up at the feet of Brantner and the Trojans’ leading scorer made it a picture-perfect finish for her eighth goal of the season.
“There weren’t a lot of chances for either team,” Peszneker said. Wayzata finished with four shots on goal and Hopkins had two.
“I feel bad for Hopkins,” Peszneker continued. “They’re a program that doesn’t get a lot of recognition. [Coach] Justin Hegre does a great job with them. Collectively, I thought their effort was exceptional. That was exactly what I expected.”
Brantner had one more scoring chance in the second half that Hopkins goalie Olivia Rivera caught at point-blank range. In the final two minutes of the second half, Wayzata goalkeeper Becca Carroll responded with a big save on a blast by Hopkins captain Josie Fieldman.
“Playing somebody three times in a season is always tough to do,” Peszneker said. “Our kids put it all out there and so did Hopkins. I thought Hopkins showed intensity, dedication and commitment.”
In the opening round of the playoffs a week before the showdown with Wayzata, Hopkins, the sixth seed, had beaten Minneapolis Washburn, the No. 3 seed, 1-0. Sophomore forward Abby Hoiska scored the Royals’ goal in the first half on an assist by Fieldman.
With the split in playoff matches, Hopkins finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 4-9-0.
Next Season
Coach Peszneker ended the 2020 season with 498 career wins. He quickly deflected thoughts of his 500th win, which should come early in the 2021 season. “I’ll take this year’s section championship over 500 wins,” he said. “The girls were diligent in helping us finish the season. We survived through the pandemic because they made smart decisions.”
Only three seniors started for the Trojans this year - Brantner, Briana Monahan and Reegan Smith. Of the 22 players on the tournament squad, 19 are eligible to return.
“Obviously, we’ll be a much more experienced team,” Peszneker said. “We were one of the youngest teams in the state. And in the Lake Conference, I know there was no other team that had just three seniors.”
