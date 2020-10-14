Balanced scoring is one reason the Wayzata High girls soccer team posted a regular-season record of 7-3-1.
Head coach Tony Peszneker likes the way his club is spreading the ball around. “When you play against us, you can’t just worry about stopping one or two players,” he said after a 4-0 Lake Conference victory over Buffalo Oct. 8 at Wayzata High Stadium. “We don’t have a big scorer, but that can work to our advantage. If you have a big scorer, and all of a sudden she’s out of the lineup, you can be in trouble.”
This year’s team is one of the youngest Peszneker has ever coached with a sophomore, Becca Carroll, starting in goal and four ninth-graders playing key roles.
“The last 20 minutes of the Buffalo game, we had four ninth-graders, five sophomores and two juniors on the field,” Peszneker said. “We tied 2-2 up at Buffalo earlier this season, but this time we put a lot more pressure on them in the first 15 minutes. And we controlled the majority of the play.”
Madi Drasher scored twice to lead the Trojans’ attack. Abby Brantner had a goal and an assist, and Marissa Berg scored the fourth goal. Reagan Gerber added an assist.
“Abby [Brantner] leads the team with seven goals,” Peszneker said. “She is having a good year. So is Dana Bruer, who leads the team with six assists. Dana is the one who moves the pieces of the puzzle around. El Novak [one of the ninth-graders] is third on the team in scoring, and she’s getting better and better all the time. She has three goals, and so does another ninth-grader, Grace Espe.”
Wayzata will be among the favorites in the Section 6AA playoffs, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The playoffs will continue next week with semifinals matches on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and the finals on Thursday, Oct. 22. In all three of those matches, the higher seed will have the option of hosting.
Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis South, Hopkins and St. Louis Park are among Wayzata’s traditional rivals in Section 6AA.
