Wayzata High’s girls soccer team has a date with Lake Conference leader Edina at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.
This will be a rematch of a game played earlier that Edina won by a 3-0 margin. With a young team this season, Wayzata has more room for improvement than Edina, and Trojan head coach Tony Peszneker hopes that improvement will be there for the second matchup with Edina.
“It isn’t a typical year,” Peszneker said recently. “We have four ninth-graders on varsity, and I am pleased with their work. We have high expectations for their future.”
Two of the ninth-graders, Ella Novak and Grace Estby, scored goals in Wayzata’s 4-2 Lake victory Sept. 8 at Hopkins. Sophomore Lily Nayar and senior captain Abby Brantner scored the other goals. Assists were by Estby, Ramira Ambrose, Dana Bruer and Reagan Gerber.
Sophomore Rebecca Carroll earned the shutout in goal as the Trojans improved to 2-1-0 in Lake play.
“We had a 3-0 lead, but Hopkins came back with a goal and then scored on a penalty kick,” Peszneker said. “Everyone played except for out second goalkeeper [Hannah James]. ”
The Trojan coach praised the overall play of Bruer, his junior captain in the midfield. “Dana is very composed,” he said. “She is in her third season on varsity. Megan Smith and Brianna Monahan are very solid in the back. They played another good game.”
Hopkins is not an easy place to play soccer because the field is narrower than any other in the Lake Conference.
“They’re a solid team with some good athletes, and there is one very good player in the midfield [Josie Fieldman],” Peszneker said. “On a field like that, she can control the game. We know we’re going to be in a battle anytime we play over there.”
Like Wayzata, Hopkins has a Lake Conference game at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 22. The Royals will play at St. Michael-Albertville before returning home to face Minnetonka at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Hopkins High Stadium.
