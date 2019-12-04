One of the toughest road trips in Minnesota high school hockey is a back-to-back at Roseau and Warroad.
After a long bus ride Friday, Nov. 29, the Wayzata girls fell one goal short at Roseau in a 6-5 loss. The next afternoon at Warroad, the Trojans eked out a 5-4 victory.
“It is super fun playing at Roseau and Warroad,” said Wayzata’s first-year head coach, Taylor Williamson, who made that trip when she played for Edina. “You get a chance to play against physical teams that defend well. Those rinks are special places to play.”
Wayzata had a four-goal second period in the Roseau game, but that surge wasn’t enough to carry the day. Roseau jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period, before a goal by Wayzata’s Sophie Heyer cut the lead in half.
In the second period, goals by Ruby Moss, Sophie Urban, Mallory Coffin and Sloane Matthews gave the Trojans a brief lead, but they could not sustain the advantage.
On Saturday at Warroad, both the Warriors and Wayzata had limited opportunities. Warroad had 25 shots on net to 24 for Wayzata. Julia Kimlinger was the winning goalie for Wayzata.
Five different players scored goals for the Trojans - Urban, Matthews, Gretchen Branton, Sara Aadalen and McKenna Hartle. Branton, who also had two assists, led Wayzata with three points.
Prior to the trip up north, Wayzata scored a 2-1 victory over St. Paul United at Plymouth Ice Center.
“It was only our second home game this season,” Williamson noted. “St. Paul United is always a challenging game.”
Branton and Matthews each had a goal for the Trojans, but the offensive highlight was an assist by goalie Annika Lavender. Both goals were in special-teams situations, with Branton’s goal short-handed and Matthews’ goal on the power play.
“Special-teams goals are fun to see,” Williamson said. “Gretchen [Branton] and Sloane [Matthews] are incredible players, and their hard work pays off with big goals. I looked at the stats from last season, and there were a lot of special-teams goals. We continue to have high expectations that we will score those goals this season.”
Wayzata enters this week’s action with an overall record of 6-2-0. Next for the Trojans is a 2:30 p.m. game Saturday, Dec. 8, at Hill-Murray.
