Wayzata High’s girls hockey team gained additional momentum for the upcoming Section 6AA playoffs with a 4-2 victory over fourth-ranked Minnetonka Jan. 28 at Plymouth Ice Center.
Minnetonka didn’t earn an elite spot in the rankings by accident, and the Skippers managed to outshoot Wayzata 24-15 in this Lake Conference game. Earlier in the season, Tonka and Wayzata had skated to a 3-3 tie.
“I am super proud of our girls,” Wayzata’s first-year head coach Taylor Williamson said after the game. “We showed resiliency on top of consistency tonight.”
As far as the state Class AA rankings are concerned, Williamson said, “We never look at the rankings. We only focus on ourselves, and if we play our game we feel we can beat the top teams in the state.”
The Trojans will have that chance in the Section 6AA playoffs since they would most likely have to beat the third-ranked team from The Blake School and the second-ranked team from Edina to earn a state berth.
In beating Minnetonka, the Trojans rallied around goaltender Micah Bergeron, who made 22 saves.
Wayzata’s offensive leader, sophomore wing Sloane Matthews, had two goals and one assist. Senior center Sophie Urban scored a pair of goals, giving her 20 for the season. Junior wing Gretchen Branton assisted on both of Matthews’ goals.
Minnetonka senior center Lacey Martin scored both of her team’s goals. One was assisted by Maggie Nicholson and the other was assisted by Lisa LaRoche.
As Wayzata tunes up for the playoffs, coach Williamson can see positives.
“The girls come out and compete every day in practice,” she said.
Competition is particularly spirited among the three varsity goalies - senior Bergeron, junior Julia Kimlinger and sophomore Annika Lavender.
With the win over Minnetonka, the Trojans moved into third place in the Lake standings with a 5-4-1 record. Edina has clinched the championship and Ede Prairie will finish in second place in the Lake standings.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.