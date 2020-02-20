Senior Night is always one of the biggest highlights of the Wayzata High girls basketball season.
Trojan fans look forward to it almost as much as the players. Before the game, fans surround the court to recognize girls who have represented the Trojans throughout their high school careers.
Once the court is secured, each player takes a lap, slapping hands with the fans and hugging their loved ones along the way. Then, of course, the Trojans play their last regular-season home game.
What’s it like going around the circle?
“Crazy,” said captain Annika Stewart, a 6-4 senior forward who went on to score 21 points in a 61-40 Senior Night win over Minnetonka. “There were a lot of emotions tonight.”
Senior guard Alivia Arnebeck sensed a special excitement before the game.
“We put everything we had on the floor tonight,” she said. Arnebeck scored 10 points in the win.
“Our goal is always to play well as a team,” said senior guard Jasmine Smiley, a four-year varsity player. Other seniors for the Trojans are guards Lydia Hay, Lindsay Mueller and Lauren St. John and forward Elise Prosser.
Smiley, a member of four winning teams for Wayzata, performed alongside many of the all-time greats in the program, including 2019 graduates Kallie Theisen and Mimi Schrader, who led the Trojans to the most wins in a season in school history.
“Playing for Wayzata has been an amazing time,” Smiley said. “It has gone by so fast.”
The win against Minnetonka was Wayzata’s 21st of the 2019-20 season, and the seniors hope to keep going well into March.
Hopkins is favored to win the Section 6AAAA title, and the state title as well, but Wayzata, which has been ranked second in the state for much of the season, will undoubtedly be the most formidable roadblock in Hopkins’ way.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, they lost 6-2 junior forward Jenna Johnson with a knee injury earlier this season in the first game against Minnetonka. At the time, Johnson was the Lake Conference’s leading scorer.
Arnebeck was asked if Wayzata has a chance against Hopkins in the playoffs.
“We have to stay confident and believe we can win,” she said. “We are working to cut down on turnovers.”
Stewart will have one of the key matchups if Wayzata faces Hopkins in the playoffs.
“Maya Nnaji, their center, is the same height as me, and she is very skilled,” Stewart said.
The other matchup that always surfaces in the Wayzata-Hopkins game is between Trojan sophomore guard Mara Braun and Hopkins’ senior McDonalds All-American Paige Bueckers. Two years from now, the media might be talking about Braun the way they are talking about Bueckers this year.
