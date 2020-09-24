Wayzata High’s girls cross country team, which began the season ranked sixth in the nation, ran well Friday, Sept. 18, in the Lake Conference Jamboree at Eden Prairie’s Round Lake Park.
The Trojans finished well ahead of both Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville in their triangular. Meanwhile, Minnetonka finished first overall for the day by taking five of the top 10 individual places. Minnetonka ran head-to-head against defending state Class AA champion Edina, and for that reason, the Skippers had to push the pace more than Wayzata did in its tri.
Still, the Skippers were extremely impressive with a team score of 30. Wayzata’s 50 points gave the Trojans second overall, ahead of Edina 66, St. Michael-Albertville 105, Eden Prairie 106, Buffalo 192 and Hopkins 215.
“We are trying to run more together as a team,” Wayzata head coach Addy Hallen said after the Trojans ran the first race of the day with a noon start. “The course was in great condition and was well-marked.”
Hallen talked about how hard her team had trained leading up to Friday’s meet. “The race today was like the last mile of a marathon,” she observed.
Sophomore Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata’s high school All-American, had the second fastest time of the day among all of the Lake’s runners with a 5K of 17:46. Only Minnetonka sophomore Maya Mor had a faster time with her 17:43.
Wayzata senior Grace Link had another in a series of good races, placing second for the Trojans and seventh in the conference in 18:40. Senior Emilia Arnone was next for the Trojans, taking 11th in the conference in 19:02. Wayzata sophomores Teegan Anderson and Grace Weber continued to make progress, finishing 15th and 16th, less than a second apart. Anderson ran 19:14.1 and Weber ran 19:14.8. Another Trojan sophomore, Grace Mignone, broke 20 minutes with 19:54. Junior Ella Braufman completed Wayzata’s top group, finishing 31st in 20:21.
This Saturday, Sept. 26, the Lake Conference teams will gather for more races at St. Michael-Albertville. Fans will continue to watch the dynamic between the top three Lake girls teams - Wayzata, Minnetonka and Edina. It is not likely that any other Lake team will break into that top group, based on scores thus far. STMA and Eden Prairie seem likely to battle it out for the top of the second tier.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.