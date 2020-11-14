Throughout Minnesota many high school football games have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Add another to the list - and this one’s a playoff game in Class 6A. After pairings were announced Thursday, Nov. 12, Burnsville opted out of its first-round game with Wayzata that was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Wayzata High Stadium.
Ironically, Burnsville’s final game of the 2020 season was a 35-0 loss to Wayzata Nov. 11 at Burnsville’s Bob Pates Stadium.
The Trojans dominated from start to finish and led 28-0 at halftime following a 21-point second quarter.
Wayzata defensive coordinator Jordan Halverson had to be pleased with what he saw. Burnsville gained only 139 yards - 114 on the ground and 25 through the air - to give Wayzata a season-low total for yards allowed.
Midway through the first quarter, the Trojans scored their first touchdown on a 43-yard run by Anthony Richmond.
A big second quarter produced 2- and 28-yard touchdown runs by Sean Diedrich and also a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Harvey to tight end Luke Bodine.
In the third quarter, Richmond, who is Wayzata’s rushing leader for the season, scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard rush.
Wayzata’s running game provided most of the yardage in the game. Harvey, the junior quarterback, threw only 11 passes, completing four for 56 yards with a touchdown.
Richmond averaged 7.8 yards per carry with 141 yards on 18 rushes. Sean Diedrich added 118 yards on 11 carries for an average of 10.1 per carry. The Burnsville game marked the first time this season that the Trojans have had two 100-yard rushers in a game.
Wayzata’s defense has been the constant in what has been a 2-4 season thus far. Drew Berkland led the way against Burnsville with seven tackles, including four solos. Hayden Davison had four solos and six in all, while Drew Streeter had four solos among his five tackles. Konnor Kraft and Tommy Hamann added three tackles each. All of Kraft’s were unassisted. One of Hamann’s tackles was a quarterback sack.
Theo Smith averaged 37.5 yards per punt on his to punts to help the Trojans with field position.
Looking back on the regular season, Wayzata might have had one of the toughest 6A schedules in the state with close losses to several power teams - Eden Prairie (6-0), St. Michael-Albertville (5-1), Shakopee (4-2) and Prior Lake (3-3). The Trojans’ other win was against Minnetonka (1-5) in the battle for the Bay Bell.
When this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press Tuesday, Wayzata’s playoff opponent for Saturday had not yet been determined. This is the time of year when the Trojans will most likely play an opponent they did not see during the regular season. They will have practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week to prepare for a specific opponent.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.