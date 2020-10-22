The defending state Class 6A championship football team from Wayzata faces its biggest challenge of the season this week.
Wayzata (0-2) will entertain Eden Prairie (2-0) in a 7 p.m. West District game Friday, Oct. 23, at Wayzata High Stadium.
Eden Prairie shellacked Shakopee 52-0 last week and also has a 34-7 win over Minnetonka. Wayzata, coming off a 21-14 loss to St. Michael-Albertville last week, also has a 29-28 loss to Prior Lake.
“Wayzata is a good program,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant said after last week’s win. “They beat us 17-7 last year at our place.”
Grant didn’t come right out and say it, but he is looking to avenge that loss this week. EP’s star running back, Johnny Hartle, had a big night against Shakopee, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns and also gaining 64 yards on a screen pass. The Eagles return 15 of 22 starters from last year’s 7-3 team.
In the loss at St. Michael-Albertville Oct. 16, Wayzata had trouble stopping 5-9, 175-pound running back David Collins, who gained 211 yards and scored two touchdowns on 31 carries.
Wayzata countered with a good rushing attack of its own with Anthony Richmond gaining 124 yards and scoring one touchdown on 24 carries. Richmond’s touchdown was a 3-yard run in the second quarter.
The Trojans’ other points came on a 26-yard pass play from junior quarterback Ryan Harvey to junior receiver Julian Diedrich in the third quarter. Diedrich had four receptions for 70 yards.
The other Diedrich, senior running back Sean, rushed for 64 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 14 yards.
Several players stood out on defense for Wayzata. Captain and senior linebacker Cole Brown made nine unassisted tackles and added one assist. In the secondary, junior Drew Berkland had eight unassisted tackles. Senior linebacker Hayden Davison added six tackles. Drew Streeter had four unassisted tackles among his five stops.
