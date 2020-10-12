Week 2 of the prep football season finds the Wayzata Trojans traveling to St. Michael-Albertville for a 5 p.m. West District game Thursday, Oct. 15.
Fans who watched Wayzata’s 29-28 loss to Prior Lake last week got their money’s worth. It was a small crowd, with the Minnesota State High School League, restricting attendance to 250 people, most of whom are players’ parents.
The margin of victory for the visiting Lakers was a two-point conversion pass after they scored the game’s last touchdown with only three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Captain Cole Brown of the Trojans said it was a hard loss to take.
“One of my main goals is to carry on the Wayzata legacy,” he said. “We want to be a dominant program in Minnesota, not just one-year wonders.”
Brown played on Wayzata’s undefeated state Class 6A championship team last season, and still thinks about the experience as he plays and practices this season.
The captain believes that a big reason for the team’s ongoing success is the coaching staff. “All of the coaches are fantastic people,” Brown said. “We trust all of them.”
Brown works mainly with Trojan defensive coordinator Jordan Halverson, but as a captain he also has a close bond with head coach Lambert Brown [no relation].
“They are hard on us, but they also praise us a lot,” Cole Brown said.
The Wayzata linebacker said the Trojans were better on offense than on defense in the season opener, but he feels the defensive unit is going to have another good season.
“Our offense did the job last week,” he said. “On defense, we feel we can perform a lot better.”
Brown mentioned some key teammates. Safety Drew Berkland and corner back Eddie Beeninga are returning starters from last year. Brown and Hayden Davidson got a lot of playing time at linebacker.
“Drew is probably the best safety in the state,” Brown said.
Quarterback Ryan Harvey and the Diedrich brothers, Julian and Sean, were offensive standouts in the loss to Prior Lake.
Wayzata led 21-7 at halftime on the strength of three touchdown passes from Harvey to Julian Diedrich. The plays covered 80, 20 and 14 yards. The Trojans’ final touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Sean Diedrich that gave Wayzata a 28-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
This week’s Wayzata opponent, St. Michael-Albertville, traveled to Shakopee Oct. 9 and came away with a 29-26 victory.
It should be a good battle on Thursday, Remember, the game begins two hours earlier than usual at 5 p.m.
