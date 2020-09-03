After qualifying for state three years in a row, the Wayzata High girls tennis team is once again among Minnesota’s elite.
With only three new players on their roster, the experienced Trojans rolled to a 6-1 win over Delano in the season opener Aug. 27 at the Wayzata High courts.
Miriam Shteyman led the way for the Trojans, winning her No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-3 over Olivia Bekkala. At No. 2 singles, Greta Holmes won 6-2, 6-4 over Bella Molitor, and at No. 3, Piaybongkarn beat Audrey Wittwer 6-2, 6-0.
Kaitlyn Pink of Delano broke Wayzata’s hold on singles points by defeating Lauren Pause.
Wayzata’s Haukos twins, Jayden and Hannah won 6-1, 6-3 over Delano’s No. 1 doubles team of Kendall Dreger and Emma Condon. At No. 2 doubles, Emma Hawkinson and Emily Mendel fought hard for a 6-3, 7-5 win over Katelyn Ring and Addie Persian. Wayzata completed the doubles sweep when Elise Koltonowski and Sydney Polencheck defeated Isabell King and Gretta Persian 7-5, 6-1.
“I like our team,” Wayzata head coach Kathleen Farmer said. “We have nice girls, who are hard, hard workers. They are super supportive of each other. We have a lot of good experience and the girls are beginning to jell.”
Four of Wayzata’s most experienced players serve as captains. They are Shteyman, Hawkinson, Koltonowski and Mendel.
Another experienced player, Ondine Scrimgeour has been sidelined with an injury.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, high school teams will play 11 regular-season matches instead of the customary 16. There has been no word from the Minnesota State High School League whether or not postseason play will be allowed.
Most of Wayzata’s matches this season will be against Lake Conference opponents, and there will be no more than two matches in a week.
Wayzata’s next match will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, against Eden Prairie on the Wayzata High School courts. At 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, the Trojans will play another Lake match at St. Michael-Albertville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.