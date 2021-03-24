Two six-goal victories in the Section 6AA Tournament last week gave the Wayzata High boys hockey team the right to play Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the title this week.
The championship game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Wayzata’s home rink, Plymouth Ice Center. Wayzata entered to contest as the No. 2 seed in the section bracket and BSM was No. 4.
“At the beginning of the season, on paper, Benilde-St. Margaret’s might have had the most talent of any team in the section,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said.
The Red Knights might have proved that with a 4-0 win over Cretin Derham Hall in the section semis March 20 on CDH’s home rink at Highland Arena.
In its semifinal game the same afternoon, Wayzata used a big surge in the third period to put Edina away 8-2.
“We played well the entire game,” O’Leary said. “And then finished really strong.”
The Trojan coach gave credit to his all-senior line of Jake Schneider, Dylan Lewis and Hayden Davison. “That line was the difference maker,” O’Leary assured. “Hayden was so fast Saturday, Dylan was so aggressive.”
As for Schneider, he had four playoff goals in two playoff games, with two against Edina and two in a previous win over Holy Angels. He also had a pair of assists in the Edina game.
Another key player in Saturday’s win was Wayzata sophomore goaltender Will Ingemann, who made 21 saves. “Will competes in every practice and game,” O’Leary said. “He has worked hard on his craft and just doesn’t allow rebounds. You can’t teach the level of compete that Will has.”
Recapping the scoring in the Trojans’ win over Edina, the Hornets got on the board first on a goal by senior forward Johnny DeVoe before Lewis tied the score on Reece Gardner’s assist.
Wayzata took its first lead of the game early in the second period when Garner scored from Schneider. Lewis then scored his second goal on Schneider’s assist to make it 3-1. Edina closed the gap on a goal by captain A.J. Doll, but the Trojans regained their two-goal lead when Schneider scored unassisted.
Although Wayzata had a 4-2 lead going into the third period, O’Leary emphasized the need to build that lead. The players took the message to heart and put four goals on the board in the final 17 minutes.
Drew Streeter pushed Wayzata’s lead to 5-2 with an shorthanded goal. Gavin O’Connell had the assist. O’Connell then scored from John Mattson to make it 6-2, and the floodgates were open. Schneider scored from Lewis and Davison. Max McCollins netted the final goal on the power play with Wyatt Carlson and Mason Osberg supplying the assists.
Going back to highlights of the first-round 7-1 victory over Holy Angels March 18, the Trojans built a 54-21 edge in shots on goal.
“We got off to a good start with three goals in the first period, and later we wore them down with our size and speed,” O’Leary said.
O’Connell opened the scoring with an assist from Mattson, and then star defenseman Carson Peters scored with assists from Gardner and O’Connell. The third goal in the first period was by Drew Streeter on assists from Drew Goetz and captain Kohl Sauer.
The second period began with more of the same. Lewis scored from Schneider, and then Schneider scored from Davison. Holy Angels fought back with a goal by Nick Johnson to make the score 5-1 at the second intermission.
Wayzata wrapped it up with two goals in the third period. Schneider scored on an assist from Peters before Streeter scored his second goal of the night with Kohl Sauer assisting.
