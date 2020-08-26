Over the past 25 years, the Wayzata High boys soccer program has been among Minnesota’s best with numerous State Tournament appearances.
Head coach Dominic Duenas may not be able to take his team to state this fall, however. With COVID-19 still a factor, no state events have been scheduled for boys or girls soccer, and the season has been cut back from the usual 16 games to 11.
“Obviously, everyone would like to have a State Tournament,” Duenas said. “At the same time, I feel fortunate to get 11 games. Anything on top of that would be very special.”
Wayzata has two tough matches to open the season, but at least both are on the Trojans’ home turf with 7:15 p.m. starts. Defending state Class AA champion Edina will be the opponent for the opening match Thursday, Aug. 27. Minnetonka will be the opponent Thursday, Sept. 3.
“We know Edina will come at us for the full 80 minutes,” Duenas said. “They’re just relentless.”
Minnetonka is another team that has developed the intangibles of heart and grit, and the Skippers have one of the top returning scorers in the state, senior forward Dylan Olson.
Duenas returns last year’s top scorer, senior forward Charlie Kassmir along with a second-team All-State defender, Miles Akhigbe.
“Miles reads the game really well,” Duenas noted. “And he is a great one-on-one defender who also understands positioning off the ball.”
Other players with previous varsity experience are senior midfielder Matthew Hudson and junior defender Peter Melquist.
Perrin King, last year’s goalie, graduated, but Duenas has been pleased with the preseason play of sophomore goalie Jack Roach, who plays club soccer for Minnesota United.
“Jack knows the angles, has the footwork and is a good communicator,” Duenas said.
Another player who has made good strides is center back Joey Burica.
Sophomore Joseph Highfield is a welcome addition after missing last season with an injury.
Wayzata is taking precautions, according to Minnesota State High School League rules, to keep COVID-19 risks at a minimum.
“One of the biggest changes is that we can’t have more than 24 players in pod,” Duenas said. “The only time that players aren’t masked is when we’re scrimmaging. We keep the masks on during warmups and drills. The most important thing is to follow all of the guidelines.”
That’s a small price to pay to be able to play the game again after the boys missed out on club soccer during the spring and summer.
