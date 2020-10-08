No high school soccer team has ever played a perfect game. There are passes that don’t connect, shots that miss the net, clearing kicks that shank out of bounds and defensive assignments that are missed.
With that in mind, the Wayzata boys played almost a perfect game in winning a Lake Conference road test 4-0 Sept. 29 at Minnetonka.
The Trojans outshot their rivals 10-3 and, more importantly, kept high-scoring Minnetonka forward Dylan Olson off the board. Offensively, the Trojans moved the ball quickly, found wings Charlie Kassmir and Rukshen Ambrose in open space and finished their chances.
“Charlie and Rukshen give us a lot of speed on both sides of the field,” Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said after the match. “You don’t always have that in high school soccer.”
Talking about the match in general, Duenas said, “I am extremely proud of the way our guys played. Our back four, along with our holding mids, put pressure on Olson, and we had a second player there in coverage. It was a team effort. Olson is a big-time player, and [coming into the game} he had scored 16 goals.”
Sophomore goalie Jack Roach made a big save for the Trojans on a shot by Minnetonka freshman Jake Hennen early in the game, and that set the tone for a shutout.
Aidan McGoogan, the Trojans’ 6-foot-4 striker, banged home a penalty kick in the 16th minute for a 1-0 lead. In the 28th minute, Tonka’s Olson had his best chance of the night, but his hard volley banged off the post, allowing Roach to make the recovery.
In the 37th minute, a long throw-in from defender Peter Melquist set up Ambrose for a finish in front of the net.
The Trojans came out looking for the kill in the second half. Captain Matthew Hudson and sophomore Joe Highfield each hit the crossbar with shots. In the 53rd minute, Highfield made a left-footed strike that found its way inside the far post for a 3-0 Wayzata lead.
Wayzata’s last goal was quick and decisive. Roach booted the ball upfield from just outside his line. Captain Michael Burica settled the ball and found Daniel Lyadov in position for the finish in front of the net.
With the win, Wayzata improved to 6-1-1 in Lake Conference games and held sole possession of first place.
“I like that our fate is in our hands,” Duenas said. “I much prefer that [to needing help from other teams].”
Wayzata was scheduled for a road game with Eden Prairie Tuesday, Oct. 6. The Trojans finish the regular season in a home match against Buffalo at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Wayzata High Stadium.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.