Wayzata High’s boys hockey team had to wait four games for its first win of the 2019-20 season, but it was worth the wait.
The Trojans took down perennial state power Duluth East 3-1 Nov. 30 at Heritage Arena in Duluth. This first win followed three close losses - 4-1 to Maple Grove, 3-2 to Edina and 4-3 to Hermantown.
WHS head coach Pat O’Leary likes the way his team has played in the early going.
“Against Maple Grove and Edina [in the Channel 12 Turkey Trot], we played well enough to win,” O’Leary said. “After the Edina game, we talked about how we have to find ways to get to the net.”
On the trip to the Duluth area last weekend, the Trojans improved their odds of scoring by getting to the net. They scored three goals against a good defensive team from Hermantown Friday night in a game that could have gone either way. Goaltender Garret Bonello kept the Trojans in the contest until the end with 44 saves in his best performance to date.
Wayzata’s goals against Hermantown were scored by Joe Tomczik, Jake Keller and Jake Schneider. Assists were credited to Jack Kimlinger, Ben Luedtke, Jack Seamans and Tomczik.
Kimlinger, Schneider and Charlie Podiak scored for the Trojans in the Duluth East game, while Per Waage, Drew Goetz and Keller carded assists.
It was another outstanding game by Bonello, who stopped 24 of 25 Greyhound shots on net.
O’Leary has been impressed by the play of his three captains - Luedtke and Kimlinger at forward and Tomczik on defense.
“Joe Tomczik has been our most consistent defender,” the coach said.
The Trojans have made a positive impression on their coach with swift puck movement.
“If their has been a surprise so far, it’s the way we are moving the puck,” O’Leary said.
Talking about the trip to Hermantown and Duluth, O’Leary said, “For any high school player, it’s a great experience to go up north and play in those two barns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.