The Lake Conference boys hockey game between Wayzata was played at a high pace Saturday, Jan. 18, at Edina’s Braemar Arena.
But even so, neither team had a lot of good scoring chances.
“Every year, [Wayzata coach] Pat O’Leary has a great defensive team,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said after the game. The Trojans emphasize physical play in the middle of their D-Zone, and they love to block shots, so Edina had to play a different type of game. The Hornets attacked along the outside boards to score their four goals - one each by Wyatt Wurst, Emmett Wurst, Nate Stone and Mark Overman.
Hornet goalie Louden Hogg might have played his best game of the season, and he had a lot of help from defensemen Jake Boltmann and Nick Williams.
“Actually, we played well and created some good chances,” O’Leary said. “Edina scored its first goal on a crazy bounce. We haven’t had as much puck luck as we’d like.”
One critical juncture of the game came late in the second period, when a boarding penalty against Edina resulted in a five-minute major. With a man advantage for five minutes, Wayzata only got three shots on net.
“We have to be able to score on a five-minute major,” O’Leary said. “If we had scored, it could have been a different game.”
Wayzata will have two chances for Lake Conference wins when play resumes this week, however, neither game will be easy.
The Trojans (10-6-1) will play No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie (13-2-1) in a 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Plymouth Ice Center. And at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, the Trojans will travel to Minnetonka to face the Skippers (9-8-0) at Pagel Activity Center.
“We have to work on getting the puck in deep,” O’Leary said. “Defensively, if we don’t get a body on Eden Prairie, it could be a long night.”
Eden Prairie has the Lake Conference’s two leading scorers, senior forwards John Mittelstadt and Ben Steeves, and it doesn’t get much easier against Minnetonka, which has the Lake’s third leading scorer, senior captain Teddy Lagerback.
One of the challenges in both games will be generating offense. The Trojans have had a balanced attack all season, with contributions from Hayden Davison, Jack Kimlinger, Dylan Lewis, Ben Luedtke, Tucker Ness, Gavin O’Connell, Carson Peters, Charlie Podiak, Jake Schneider, Jack Seamans, Joe Tomczik and Per Waage among others.
Coach O’Leary said at the beginning of the season that he didn’t anticipate any individual scoring 25 goals. The perfect scenario for a team like this would be to have quite a few players scoring between eight and 15 goals.
