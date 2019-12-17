Wayzata High boys hockey coach Pat O’Leary realized the need for patience after his young team opened the season with three straight losses.
He had to find the right combinations and establish team chemistry to reverse the team’s fortunes. Following a 4-3 win over The Blake School Dec. 12 at Plymouth Ice Center, the Trojans were .500 with an overall record of 3-3-0.
Beating a team like Blake was a big step for the Trojans.
“They have a lot of experience playing in big games,” O’Leary observed. “And we had to fight to the last second to win the game.”
Leading the fight was senior goalie Garret Bonello, who made a big save near the end of the contest to prevent overtime.
“The boys would probably tell you that Grant has been our best player so far,” O’Leary said. “He played well in all three of the games that we lost.”
Development of young players is pivotal in Wayzata’s recent success. O’Leary cited sophomore forward Gavin O’Connell as an example.
“It’s a big jump, going from Bantams to varsity,” the coach said. “I knew Gavin would be a special player for us at some point because his hockey IQ is off the charts. He has scored a few goals now, and he is playing more relaxed.”
Two more players who have made a big jump on the offensive side are junior forwards Dylan Lewis and Jake Schneider. Then, there is junior forward Hayden Davison, who got a late start in hockey because he was playing for Wayzata’s football team in the Prep Bowl Nov. 29.
Different players are marking on the score sheet each game.
Trojan defenseman Tucker Ness opened the scoring against The Blake School with a first-period goal from O’Connell and Jake Keller. Blake’s Jack Sabre tied the score with a goal in the second period.
Then, in the third period, both sides found their scoring stride.
Davison scored from O’Connell and Keller to put Wayzata in front 2-1. Lewis followed with a power-play goal from Schneider and captain Jack Kimlinger, and then Wayzata jumped ahead 4-1 on Davison’s second goal of the game, which was assisted by Wyatt Carlson and Kyle Mortenson.
The battle-tested Blake team wasn’t going down easily. A pair of goals from Joe Miller cut Wayzata’s margin to 4-3 before time ran out.
Bonello saved 30 of 33 shots, and Blake goalie Aksel Reid was likewise on his game, stopping 28 of 32.
Wayzata played without captain Joe Tomczik, who was out with a concussion last week.
“We would like to have Joe back soon, but we’re going to be smart about it,” said O’Leary, referring to concussion protocol.
Tomczik’s injury has caused Wayzata to go younger on defense, which in the long run will be a plus. Sophomore Reece Gardner showed his skills against Blake, in playing with the experienced hands on defense - Per Waage, Carson Peters, Jay Lindahl, Ness and Mortenson.
Next for the Trojans is game against St. Cloud Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Plymouth Ice Center.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.