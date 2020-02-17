Cashen Naeve
Wayzata defenseman Cashen Naeve dives, trying to stop a shot by Eden Prairie forward Drew Holt. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)
For one of the few times in recent seasons, the Wayzata High boys hockey team doesn’t have a home game to open the Section 6AA playoffs.

The Trojans will go on the road to face Edina in the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Braemar Arena.

Nothing was settled between the two teams when they met in a 1-1 Lake Conference tie Feb. 13. Wayzata outshot the Hornets 29-22, but were turned away by goalie Louden Hogg, who finished with 28 saves. Garret Bonello made 28 stops for the Trojans.

Scoring for Wayzata on a first-period power play was Tucker Ness. Assists on his goal went to Jack Keller and Kyle Mortenson.

Edina tied the game in the second period when Jackson Borst scored with assists from Willi Johnson and Jimmy Clark.

In its other game last week, Wayzata lost to Eden Prairie 5-2 at Eden Prairie Community Center. The Eagles needed the win to clinch the Lake title outright.

Wayzata finished 5-4-1 in the Lake Conference to take third place behind Eden Prairie (8-2-0) and Minnetonka (6-3-1). Overall, the Trojans had a 14-9-2 regular-season record.

