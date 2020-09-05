Coach Mark Popp of the Wayzata High boys cross country team is trying his best to make this season as normal as possible, but the COVID-19 as a constant concern it isn’t easy.
“We have added a lot of logistics this year,” he said. “In workouts, we’re always looking for ways to isolated kids from one another. The main thing is dividing them into smaller groups.”
Popp is confident that his athletes are minimizing exposure to illness during practice, adding, “We have taken so many precautions to keep the kids safe during practice, but we only have them for about 90 minutes a day.”
Shuayb Hussein, who won the Lake Conference individual title last season, has graduated, so there isn’t a returning No. 1 runner. “For the last decade we have had a state-championship contender as our No. 1 runner,” Popp said. “This year we don’t have that. We’re going to see how things sort themselves out. One positive is that we might have seven runners faster than our No. 2 runner was last year. We’ll see if a strong pack can carry us.”
Leading Wayzata’s pack in early-season workouts are senior Blake Hayden and junior Connor von Holdt. Both were top-25 runners in last year’s Lake Conference Meet, with von Holdt placing 18th and Hayden running 25th. Also back is sophomore Hamza Mohamed, who was 24th in the conference in 2019.
“Hamza is in better shape than he was at this time last year,” Popp said. With experience, Mohamed could become one of those No. 1 runners Wayzata has been famous for - Josh Thorson, Jaret Carpenter, Connor Olson and the Hussein brothers.
“We have quite a bit back from last year,” Popp said. “Eden Prairie [the defending Lake Conference champ] is kind of the favorite in our neck of the woods. Edina’s program is similar to ours with dedicated runners, who are always fit at the start of the season.”
Wayzata opened the season in a Lake Meet against Edina and Buffalo Wednesday, Sept. 9. The meet was in progress as this edition of the Sun Sailor was arriving at area homes.
“It will be really interesting to see how the season plays out,” Popp said. “The Lake Conference coaches are a really cooperative group, committed to doing things the right way.”
There won’t be any big invitationals this season, since protocol allows no more than three schools in a meet. That means Wayzata’s regular season will consist of dual meets and triangulars against Lake Conference opponents.
“We think we have a good plan for a section meet,” Popp said. The State Meet is in the hands of the High School League.
“My hunch is they’ll take a wait-and-see approach,” Popp concluded ed.
