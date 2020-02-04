A Wayzata High boys basketball winning streak that began with a 77-69 victory at Minnetonka Jan. 24 continued with two more road victories in Lake Conference games last week.
The Trojans won 72-60 at Edina Jan. 28 and added a 64-60 win at Buffalo Jan. 31.
Wayzata’s recent streak followed a 2-12 start to the season.
“We are playing better defense,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said. “When you hold a team to 60 points in a Lake Conference game, you have a good chance to win.”
In the Edina game, Wayzata had to match up against the tallest opponent of the season. The Hornets have 6-10 senior forward Jacob Hutson, 6-6 junior center Bastian Swinney and 6-7 sophomore forward Brady Helgren across the front line. In addition, sophomore guard Sammy Presthus stands 6-2 and the other starting guard, 6-1 senior Landon Glenna is a physical player, who doubles as a football captain for the Hornets.
“Josh Gullickson did a really good job against Hutson, and was able to keep him off the boards,” Schnettler said.
With Gullickson starring on the defensive side, Wayzata’s 6-8 sophomore center Carter Bjerke was able to outscore Hutson 21-11, and that was one of the keys to the win.
Kody Williams, the captain and junior guard, also had a big night for the Trojans with 17 points. He went to work late in the first half with strong finishes on drives in the lane, and continued to do that in the second half.
Sophomore guards Drew Berkland and Camden Heide also played well for the Trojans, scoring 11 points each. In addition to his defense, Gullickson scored six points.
In Friday night’s game at Buffalo, the Trojans came out sluggish and trailed early, 18-2.
The main challenge for the Trojans was trying to defend the Lake’s leading scorer, Matthew Willert.
“He made some really tough shots,” Schnettler said. Willert led all scorers with 29 points.
Wayzata countered with balance. Heide scored 17 points and Eddie Beeninga had his best scoring night of the season with 13 points. Bjerke scored nine points and Williams finished with eight.
Schnettler is pleased with the way Williams has embraced his role on offense.
“Especially in the second half of games, the lane is opening up for Kody, and he’s getting to the rim,” the coach said. “It helps when our other guys can make outside shots.”
The Trojans were playing No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie Tuesday, Feb. 4, after this edition went to press.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, the Trojans will play Brainerd in a 7 p.m. game at the Wayzata gym.
Home games have been problematic for Wayzata this season. In fact, Schnettler said, “We haven’t won a home game all season.”
