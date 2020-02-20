The Minnetonka-Wayzata high school football rivalry is famous for the Bay Bell trophy, which goes to the winner of the series each year.
While there is no similar trophy for the Minnetonka and Wayzata boys and girls basketball teams, there is the same fervor in the rivalry.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Wayzata, the Trojans defended their home court by sweeping Minnetonka. The score of the boys game was 77-46, and in the girls contest Wayzata prevailed 61-40.
“Minnetonka is always a rivalry in every sport,” said Wayzata sophomore guard Drew Berkland, who also beat Minnetonka in football last fall as a member of Wayzata’s state championship team. “You beat Minnetonka and you have bragging rights for the year.”
To beat the Minnetonka basketball team, Wayzata had to deal with a tall Skipper front line featuring 6-8 senior forward Cameron Steele and 6-5 senior forward J.T. Gaffney. Steele scored 24 to lead all scorers, but Gaffney was held without a point. Guards Riley O’Connor and Jalen Cain scored 10 and nine points for Minnetonka.
Wayzata’s depth was apparent, as 11 players made it into the scoring column. Six-six sophomore guard Camden Heide led the Trojans with 19 points, and four teammates also scored in double figures - 6-1 junior guard Kody Williams with 15, 6-8 sophomore center Carter Bjerke with 12 and 6-1 junior guard Eddie Beeninga with 11. Sophomore guard Ryan Harvey was next with seven points.
Wayzata gained its biggest lead of the game late in the second half when a three-pointer by Heide raised the margin to 66-33.
Minnetonka was cold from the field in the first half, scoring only 13 point that included a buzzer-beating shot by O’Connor. Wayzata had 32 points in the first half, 45 in the second half.
The victory boosted Wayzata’s Lake Conference record to 5-4. Minnetonka slipped to 4-6 in conference games.
Wayzata’s success in the girls game with Tonka gave head coach Mike Schumacher his 200th career win.
It was senior night for the Wayzata girls, and one of the traditions is the loop of appreciation. Fans surround the court before the game, and then each senior does a full lap, shaking hands and slapping palms with young and old alike.
“There were a lot of emotions [touring the circle],” Wayzata captain Annika Stewart said.
Once the game began, Minnetonka jumped ahead early, leading 12-3 at one point. Then the Trojans began a surge that led to a 31-24 halftime lead. Six-foot sophomore guard Mara Braun scored on a tip-in at the final buzzer to send the Trojans to the locker room with momentum.
The second half belonged to Wayzata. Sophomore guard Abby Krzewinski scored three baskets in boosting the Trojans’ lead to 39-26. The lead swelled to 20 points on a steal-and-score play from Braun. With the scored 50-30, Minnetonka’s star eighth-grader Emma Dasovich had to leave the game with an injury, and that opened the door for Wayzata to push the lead beyond 20 points.
Wayzata had four scorers in double figures, compared to one for Minnetonka. Stewart led Wayzata with 21 points, while Braun had 14, Krzewinski scored 12 and senior guard Alivia Arnebeck added 10.
Minnetonka’s leader, 6-3 junior forward Sophie Hayden, scored 12 points. Dasovich, who finished with eight, almost surely would have scored in double figures had she not left with the injury. Piper Terry scored seven for the Skippers, while Ellah Durkee and Desiree Ware scored five each.
With the win, Wayzata improved to 8-3 in the Lake Conference and 21-4 overall. Minnetonka’s loss left the Skippers 5-6 in the Lake and 16-9 overall.
