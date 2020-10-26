Wayzata High’s girls aquatics team won all three relays on the way to winning the Section 5AA championship Saturday, Oct. 24.
But everything that happened on the scoreboard that day, paled by comparison to the No. 1 highlight of completing the season successfully in the face of COVID-19.
“I think I can speak for the entire section when I say we feel so lucky to have been given a season,” Wayzata head coach Elizabeth Hansen commented. “We were able to complete it in the midst of a global pandemic For many of these girls practice was the only thing that got them out of the house every day, so being able to create a safe yet social environment meant a lot.”
Wayzata won the section team title by over 300 points against its nearest rival, Champlin Park. In addition to winning three relay championships, the Trojans had outstanding individual performances from senior Jenna Marquette, who won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and ninth-grader Linnea Kallebo, who won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Senior Sarah Cao added a section diving championship.
The meet began with Wayzata’s medley relay of Kallebo, Marquette, Grace Pucel and Kimberly Lan swimming 1:46.61. Irondale was second and Champlin Park was third. Armstrong took fourth place with Brenna Scheib, Olivia Kehn, Lucia Freed and Ella Steinke.
Wayzata’s Erika Schraber won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.7. Armstrong’s Zoe Bresnahan took second in 1:56.31 and fifth place went to Geneva Fackler of Wayzata.
Kallebo’s win in the 200 individual medley came with a time of 2:07.83. Nora Rabe and Lydia Gengler of Wayzata placed third and fifth.
Amber Croonquist of Osseo won the 50 freestyle in 24.05. The next four places went to Wayzata swimmers -Caitlyn Close, Lan, Aylah Smith and Bridge Stowe. Armstrong’s Steinke placed sixth.
Cao earned the diving title with close competition from Wayzata teammate Kiera Reitz. Cao scored 376.85 points to 369.65 for Reitz. Sasha Arne and Fia Campbell of the Trojans finished fourth and fifth.
Osseo’s Croonquist won her second event of the day, taking the 100 butterfly title in 56.21. Second and third places went to Wayzata’s Anne Oddan and Pucel. Ellen Lorentz of the Trojans was sixth.
Marquette took the 100 freestyle title in 52.23, with Armstrong’s Kehn placing second in 53.90. Lucy Troyak, Close and Smith from Wayzata placed 4-5-6.
Lola Sanders of Champlin Park won the 500 freestyle by less than a second over Wayzata’s Schraber. Bresnahan of Armstrong placed third and Wayzata’s Fackler took fifth.
Wayzata cruised to victory in the 200 free relay with Close, Troyak, Smith and Fackler swimming 1:39.70. Armstrong was third behind Wayzata and Osseo with Madeline Carlson, Scheib, Abby Garske and Bresnahan.
Kallebo’s win in the 100 backstroke came with a time of 57.94. Second place went to her Wayzata teammate, Lorentz, in 59.16. Lan and Oddan of Wayzata placed fourth and fifth.
Marquette won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.74, while second place went to Armstrong’s Kehn in 1:05.72. Rabe, Gengler and Stowe from Wayzata finished third, fifth and sixth.
With the section title already in hand, Wayzata finished with a flurry in the 400 free relay with an edge of more than 10 seconds over second-place Armstrong. Wayzata’s team of Troyak, Lan, Fackler and Marquette posted a time of 3:34.91. Bresnahan, Freed, Garske and Kehn comprised Armstrong’s second-place team.
Team Scores
Wayzata 665, Champlin Park 342.5, Armstrong 284, Irondale 237, Spring Lake Park 219, Osseo 190.5, Cooper 75, Park Center 68.
