After placing fourth in the 2019 State Class AA Girls Aquatics Meet, the Wayzata girls are looking like a powerhouse again this year.
Wayzata’s Lake Conference opener yielded a 98-78 victory over Lake Conference rival Hopkins.
Wayzata opened the meet by taking the top two places in the 200-yard medley relay. Ellen Lorentz, Lydia Gengler, Claire Reinke and Geneva Fackler were first with a time of 1:52.72. Taking second in 1:55.06 was the team of Peyton Brefeld, Nora Rabe, Grace Pucel and Kimberly Lan.
The Trojans had a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200-yard freestyle. Jenna Marquette was the winner in 1:00.71, followed by teammates Anne Oddan and Caitlyn Close in second and third. Chloe Buschmann of Hopkins finished fourth.
Claire Reinke, Linnea Kallebo and Gengler gave Wayzata another sweep in the 200-yard individual medley. Reinke’s winning time was 2:13.09. Hanna Wittleder of Hopkins was fourth.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Aylah Smith of Wayzata placed first. Lucy Troyak of the Trojans was second and Hopkins’ Katelynn Young placed third, just ahead of teammate Linnea Tix.
Diving, a perennial strong event for the Trojans, yielded a 1-2 finish by Kiera Reitz and Sarah Cao, who scored 228.70 and 213.10. Hopkins’ Yasmin Nachmias took third with 197.90. Sasha Arne of Wayzata placed fourth and Hopkins’ Rachel Shamblott was fifth.
Pucel and Kallebo of the Trojans finished 1-2 in the 100 butterfly, with Buschmann of Hopkins taking third. Pucel swam 1:02.28 and Kallebo swam 1:02.60 in one of the closest races of the meet.
Lan and Hannah McLean of Wayzata finished 1-2 in the 100 freestyle. Lan’s winning time was 55.30. Hopkins took third place with Tix.
Fackler, Brefeld and Lily Krigelski of Wayzata made it a 1-2-3 sweep in the 500 freestyle. Hopkins placed fourth and fifth with Wittleder and Ida Kozlowicz. The winning time for Fackler was 5:23.19.
With the meet in hand, Wayzata swam exhibition only in the last four events.
Tix, Buschmann, Carson Fitzgerald and Young gave Hopkins first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:55.40. The second-place team from Hopkins consisted of Kathryn Sherman, Emma Coen-Pesch, Wittleder and Kozlowicz.
Hopkins’ top three in the 100 backstroke were Beatrice Durham, Harper Buschmann and Kathryn Sherman. In the 100 breaststroke the Royals top three finishers were Paige Porter, Scherwinski and Maia Pals.
The Royals’ first-place team in the 400-yard freestyle relay included Chloe Buschmann, Tix, Harper Buschmann and Pals. Second place went to the Royals team of Kozlowicz, Scherwinski, Taubie Sanders and Emelia Pratt.
