Even though the 2019-20 high school sports year was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Wayzata High managed to add two state championships to its vast collection.
The football team, coached by Lambert Brown, won the fourth state championship in school history by defeating Champlin Park 35-20 in the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium. Wayzata finished undefeated and won the West District championship in Class 6A with a 7-0 record.
The volleyball team, coached by Scott Jackson, won a state championship in Class 3A with unwavering leadership from a strong senior class.
Wayzata didn’t win any state titles during the winter season. However, the spring season looked promising prior to the suspension of all activities on March 13. The Trojan boys and girls track teams would have been state contenders along with the boys tennis team and the perennial state champs from Wayzata synchronized swimming.
Following are short profiles of 16 Wayzata seniors who elevated their class in to excellence through a variety of sports in 2019-20.
Emma Atkinson
Atkinson, a captain for the Wayzata girls cross country and track teams, distinguished herself as one of the premier distance runners in Minnesota. She has won a scholarship to compete for the University of Minnesota.
Joe Demro
Demro’s play in Wayzata’s defensive line was one of the keys to winning the Prep Bowl. This 6-2, 240-pound senior is not only a strong pass rusher, but also a superior run stopper.
Samantha Dietrick
A solid three-year starter at forward for the Wayzata girls soccer team, Dietrick will continue her career with the University of Denver women’s team this fall.
Addy Hackley
One of the best girls hockey defensemen ever to play for the Trojans, Hackley made All-Lake Conference for the second year in a row.
Elizabeth Helmich
Wayzata’s consistent left-handed hitter led the volleyball team to Lake Conference, Section and State Tournament championships.
Shuayb Hussein
The star cross country runner didn’t make Wayzata’s state team as a junior in 2018, but he made up for it in 2019 with a second-place individual finish at St. Olaf College.
Olivia Johnson
Setting was Johnson’s forte with the Wayzata High girls volleyball team. She led the Trojans to the state title and finished with more than 2,000 career set assists.
Megan Prazich
The University of Denver women’s soccer team rewarded the versatile Wayzata standout with a scholarship.. She is comfortable playing either midfielder or defender.
Loshiaka Roques
Wayzata’s outside linebacker was one of the key men in the Trojans’ drive to the state Class 6A Prep Bowl title. He was named to the Minnesota Vikings’ High School All-State team.
Tom Schmidt
The senior started every game at quarterback for the Wayzata football team last fall. He made the All-West District team with the highest quarterback rating among the district QBs.
Annika Stewart
Wayzata’s 6-4 senior center averaged 19 points per game in leading the Trojan girls basketball team to second-place finishes in the Lake Conference and Section 6AAAA.
Casey Stowe
One of the all-time greats in Wayzata boys swimming, Stowe won state gold medals in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard medley relay.
Grace Treanor
Along with her twin sister Izzy, Grace Treanor led the Wayzata gymnastics team to a Section 6AA title and seventh place in the State Class AA Meet. The Athena Award winner also qualified for state in diving and will dive for the U.S. Air Force Academy in college.
Sophie Urban
The senior forward and captain helped the Wayzata girls hockey team upset The Blake School in the section semifinals before the Trojans lost a close one to Edina in the finals.
Christian Vasser
In Wayzata’s football Prep Bowl win over Champlin Park, Vasser carried the ball 49 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-2, 205-pound halfback made the Associated Press All-State team.
Melinda Zhang
Zhang, a senior captain for the Wayzata girls swimming and diving team, placed second in state in the 100-yard backstroke in leading the Trojans to a fourth-place finish in the State Class AA Meet at the University of Minnesota.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.