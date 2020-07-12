The Wayzata I 19-and-Under independent baseball team is off to a 5-2 start after finishing 3-1 at the Fargo/Moorhead Tournament.
Coach Maris Blanchard has assembled a strong team, led by Winona State recruit Josh Gullickson, one of the captains for Wayzata High’s 2020 baseball team.
In the opening game of the season, Wayzata I topped Rogers 4-2 with Gullickson, Blake Gulden, Jacob Wildermuth, Brayden Bengston and Connor Fletcher sharing the pitching load. Chris Jacobs led the offense with two hits and two RBIs.
Wayzata I dominated with a 10-2 victory over Wayzata II June 23 at Central Middle School in Wayzata. Anthony Esposito led Wayzata I by going two-for-four at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Adding hits for Wayzata I were Luke Deselich, Jacobs, Brennan Albert, Nathan Brennan, Brandan Brolin and Nick Pearson. Blake Ask, who didn’t allow a hit or a run in two innings, was the winning pitcher. Sam Peterson, Shane Colson and Esposito also worked on the mound.
In the Fargo/Moorhead Tournament, Wayzata I defeated the Hopkins Flyers 6-3, even though the Trojans had only two hits - one each from Pearson and Esposito. Jack Mausser had three hits and scored two runs for Hopkins. Kieran Schmitz pitched six innings to get the win for Wayzata I. Wildermuth pitched the seventh inning.
Wayzata I edged Stephen-Argyle 7-6 with Gullickson going three-for-four and driving in three runs. Albert added two hits, while Brennan, Gulden, Colson and Bengston each added one hit. Three runs in the bottom of the seventh gave Wayzata I a hard-earned win.
Gullickson allowed only two hits in five innings to record Wayzata I’s 7-3 victory over Sioux Falls East from South Dakota. Esposito pitched the last two innings. Brennan and Brolin had two hits each for the Trojans. Bengston, Pearson, Albert, Esposito, Colson and David Grismer each added a hit.
Wayzata I was eliminated from championship contention by West Fargo, North Dakota 3-0. The Trojans had only five hits in the game - one each by Gullickson, Esposito, Brolin, Gulden and Bengston. Fletcher pitched four-hit ball over five innings in a tough-luck loss. Colson finished the game on the mound.
Next for Wayzata I is a game against West St. Paul at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Henry Sibley High in Mendota Heights. Three more road games will follow with Wayzata I playing Waconia at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Lions Park, Buffalo at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Bentfield Mills Park and Excelsior at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field.
