The No. 1 notation on Kerwin Walton’s scouting report is that he shoots the basketball exceptionally well.
But in the Jack Link’s Minnesota High School Hall of Fame Winter Classic Jan. 25 at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, the 6-5 senior guard displayed all of his other skills in a 90-58 win over Hibbing.
After scoring 14 points in the first half, Walton showed off his playmaking skills in the second half by handing out nine assists. He also rebounded and played tenacious defense as the Royals expanded steadily on their 49-30 halftime lead.
Some of Walton’s best passes wound up in the hands of 5-10 senior guard Regan Merritt, who buried four three-pointers on the way to a 15-point game. Junior forward Jaelen Treml also scored 15 points for the Royals and Xavier White reached double figures with 11. Smooth senior point guard Cornell Richardson scored nine points and senior guard Sawyer Shrake scored six.
“It was great playing on a college court with a 35-second shot clock,” said Walton, who is being recruited by many Division I schools for next season.
Walton is a great shooter, and that comes only through hours upon hours of practice, he noted.
“I have worked hard for this,” he said. “Our team is making strides. We’re getting better, a lot better.”
The Royals are 3-1 in the Lake Conference and 12-4 overall, even though they have been playing without their only true post, 6-7 Elvis Nnaji, who has been sidelined with an injury.
Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. affirmed that Walton is one of the hardest workers he has coached.
“Kerwin comes to practice and then he goes to the club and works another three hours,” Novak said. “Sometimes I worry he might get tired.”
Hibbing shot more three-pointers than any Hopkins opponent this year, but the Royals had the arc well guarded, and as time went on, the Bluejackets percentage plummeted.
“Hibbing is not a bad team,” Novak said. “But they had trouble with our pace. When a team relies on the three-pointer, it depends how well you shoot that night.”
In its other game last week, Hopkins smashed Wayzata 78-48 in a Lake Conference test. Walton’s 17 points led the Royals, who had 13 points each from Treml and Andre Gray and 11 from Richardson. White, Shrake and Jack Hernandez each scored five points.
Next for the Royals is a Lake Conference game against Edina at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Edina stands 9-7 overall and 1-3 in Lake Conference games.
