St. Louis Park and Hopkins voters will help choose the candidates in the 5th Congressional District and for a U.S. Senate seat during a primary Tuesday, Aug. 11.
All precinct polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Find a polling place by going to sos.state.mn.us. Some polling places may have changed this year.
Minnesotans eligible to vote can already cast ballots early for the general election by voting absentee through the mail or in person. Applications may be obtained at sos.state.mn.us.
Absentee voting is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd., for St. Louis Park residents and at Hopkins City Hall, 1010 First St. S., for Hopkins residents. Extended hours for absentee voting will be provided 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in both cities.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page: sos.state.mn.us/election-results. Results will also be posted online at sailor.mnsun.com as soon as they are available and updated throughout the evening as they are reported.
The DFL candidates for the 5th Congressional District seat include Les Lester, John Mason, Daniel Patrick McCarthy, Atone Melton-Meaux and Ilhan Omar, the incumbent. The Republican candidates include Lacy Johnson and Danielle Stella. Dalia Al-Aqidi also appears on the ballot among Republican candidates but has suspended her campaign.
Michael Moore of the Legal Marijuana Now Party is also running for the seat but does not face primary opposition. The winner in each party’s primary will move on to the general election.
The district includes all or parts of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Crystal, Edina, Fort Snelling, Fridley, Golden Valley, Hilltop, Hopkins, New Brighton, New Hope, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony Village, St. Louis Park and Spring Lake Park.
Voters in Hopkins will also vote in a nonpartisan primary for the Hennepin County Board candidates for District 6, which includes Deephaven, northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.
Jan Callison, of Minnetonka, is the current commissioner and is not seeking reelection. The candidates are Brad Aho, of Eden Prairie; Dario Anselmo, of Edina; Carmella Doby, of Hopkins; Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins; Cheri Sudit, of Minnetonka; and Kimberly Wilburn, of Minnetonka. The two candidates who receive the most votes will move on to the general election in November.
Voters across the state will cast their ballots for a U.S. Senate seat. On the DFL side, incumbent Tina Smith faces competition from Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby, Steve Carlson and Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr. On the Republican side, Bob “Again” Carney Jr., James Reibestein, Jason Lewis, John L. Berman and Cynthia Gail seek to move on to the general election. Only one candidate from each party will move on to the general election. Oliver Steinberg, of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Kevin O’Connor of the Legal Marijuana Now Party will each be listed on the primary ballot for the U.S. Senate but do not face competition within their parties.
In the contests for the two partisan races on the ballot, voters may vote for candidates of only one political party.
Voter guides for the U.S. House and Hennepin County race are available at sailor.mnsun.com.
