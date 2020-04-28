When Minnetonka ninth-grade Maya Mor conceptualized a virtual 5K that would raise money for the Greater Twin Cities United Way COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund, she set an ambitious goal of $5,000.
As the event gained momentum, however, the goal was revised to $7,000 and then $10,000. When the grand total came in at just below $12,000, Mor was able to sit back and enjoy the day.
“We had almost 500 participants,” she said. “It was really exciting to see people out on the trails and streets with race bibs.”
In addition to organizing the race, Mor designed special bibs for the event. Most of the runners completed their races on Saturday, April 18, which turned out to be a great day for running with a high temperature of about 50 degrees in the western suburbs.
Mor announced the winners of the male and female divisions on Wednesday, April 22. Max Lauerman, a senior at Minnetonka High who is All-Lake Conference in boys cross country and track, as well as All-State in cross country, took the boys title. Abbey Nechanicky, a ninth-grader at Wayzata High, who was also All-State in cross country last fall, won the girls title.
How did the virtual race work?
Each runner measured off a 5K course and then submitted a time. Mor said that many of the runners represented the Minnetonka and Wayzata cross country teams, but the race was open to runners of all ages.
Participants sent results to Mor by emails and texts, which made it possible to recognize the winners.
“It is a huge loss for everyone that the track season has been cancelled,” Mor said. She cited the purpose of the race: “To get out of the house, run and have some fun for a good cause.”
While the future impact of the coronavirus pandemic is uncertain, Mor is certain that she would like to organize another race fund-raiser.
“Who knows? Maybe we can do this next year with a non-virtual option, as well,” she said.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.