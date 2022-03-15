Unmapped Brewing Co. has a path forward for its expansion in Minnetonka.
Despite parking and noise concerns, the Minnetonka City Council approved a plan to add a coffee bar and retail shop, along with bicycle and ski repair services, and a rooftop patio.
The existing taproom at 14625 Excelsior Blvd., in the busy Glen Lake neighborhood, has proved popular. On a recent Wednesday afternoon, dozens of patrons filled its spacious taproom, sitting at the bar or at small, circular tabletops and long picnic-style tables or playing table shuffleboard.
Founders JD Park and Megan Park, of Excelsior, plan to make a door through a large wall that currently features a mural of a mountainous outdoor scene. On the other side, they plan to build the coffee bar. Called Basecamp, the space would open much earlier than the taproom and would overlap slightly with beer service in the taproom at least part of the year. A city report anticipates that the coffee bar would open at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. and stay open until 3 p.m. while the brewery operating hours vary, opening at noon in the summer and later in the winter. The retail and repair shop would remain open until 8 p.m.
Patrons will be able to order coffee, supplied by Minneapolis-based Northern Coffeeworks, and bring it to the existing seating in the taproom to visit or work. Basecamp will be less than a third the size of the 3,600-square-foot taproom and will not include seating at the coffee bar itself.
On top of the building, the founders plan to add seating for 30 with room for 75 patrons. The 1,500-square-foot space has been originally envisioned to be nearly twice as large, but the approved version is smaller due to concerns from some neighbors and for structural reasons. No music or sound equipment will be located on the roof, according to a city staff report.
Pandemic influence
Amid business restrictions during the pandemic, Megan Park said brewery owners learned the importance of outdoor spaces. While the taproom has a small, existing patio space out front, she said not enough space exists to expand the area due to the limited parking on the site.
As a result, the Parks had the idea of moving upward with the rooftop patio.
“Many Minnesotans just love to be outside and we only have a few months of the year where we can enjoy the nice weather,” Megan Park said.
The pandemic helped prompt the founders to make changes, like moving up the timeline to begin canning beer for sale in stores and rebranding, with new labels and merchandise. They began to ponder what action to take if the business survived the pandemic. After the business did make it through the restrictions, they are seeking to bring their dreams to fruition.
Of Basecamp, Megan Park said, “We love beer, but we also really love coffee.”
The idea is to help people start their day with the mindset of preparing to go somewhere unmapped, to “make you look like you’re ready to go to the Boundary Waters,” she said.
The large taproom space is not being used in the morning currently, she noted. Coffee lovers may choose to hang out long enough to have a beer later or just enjoy their coffee and go on their way.
The bike and ski station at Basecamp helps tie into enthusiasm for outdoor activities, like the nearby mountain bike trails at Lone Lake Park. Unmapped Brewing already puts on a Cycle Unmapped weekly bike event in the summer, and the taproom serves as a community space for people to gather for activities that make them happy, Megan Park said. The store will offer merchandise by small, outdoorsy brands like Topo Designs, which creates backpacks and apparel for hiking and travel. Items like sweatshirts and bike gear along with products for kids and dogs will be available.
The founders anticipate that work on Basecamp can get underway soon, possibly with an opening late this summer. The rooftop patio could take longer due to supply chain issues for materials and potential disruptions to the taproom.
Although a mural will be displaced by the creation of Basecamp as it moves into a space previously occupied by State Farm, the founders plan to commission more outdoor-themed murals by the same muralist. The rooftop will include greenery designed to “make you feel like you’re on a little oasis,” Megan Park said.
Basecamp will feature bright colors, like coral pink.
“It’ll stand out, and it’s fun and we like it,” Megan Park said. “Why not?”
Customers have supported the idea, writing to the city on behalf of the Unmapped Brewing expansion.
“That really means a lot to us and what we’ve tried to create here,” Megan Park said.
Concerns
Despite the support of customers, some residents objected to the plans.
“You just do your best to make as many people happy as you can and work with those who aren’t to just hopefully find a compromise and coexist peacefully,” Megan Park said of the experience.
Councilmember Kimberly Wilburn raised neighbors’ concerns about noise from the rooftop area during a Feb. 28 council meeting.
City Planner Loren Gordon said noise has been an issue in the Glen Lake neighborhood for years, pointing to a noise fence built by a former Dairy Queen in the past. A city staff report notes that the patio will be sited as far north on the Unmapped Brewing building as possible and will be about 350 feet from the nearest residential structure. It will be separated from residences by the shopping center building, air handling equipment, a rear drive aisle and existing vegetation. Unmapped Brewing has indicated further screening could be added.
“I have a pretty high level of confidence if there’s something that’s not quite right, we can we can get it satisfactory for the neighbors,” Gordon said.
Councilmember Kissy Coakley said she had also heard questions from neighbors about rooftop noise but said she had spoken with Megan Park and believes the founders are doing everything they can to ensure neighbors are comfortable with the plans.
Mayor Brad Wiersum noted that many letters to the city had been favorable about the expansion but said, “We all know that parking is tight in Glen Lake.”
The plans gave him pause because he feared parking challenges will be exacerbated.
Unmapped Brewing has entered into an agreement to provide 29 spaces of overflow parking at Everbrook Academy. Gordon said the idea would not have worked without the parking agreement. However, he also indicated that the coffee shop and brewery aspects of the location are complementary uses with different peak periods.
Councilmember Bradley Schaeppi remarked, “I’m actually excited that we have a local business that is kind of pushing the envelope a little bit on the parking issue.”
Minnetonka residents are looking for more opportunities to spend their time and money locally, he said, and younger people are more willing to use car-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.
“I just see this as a very positive step forward, and I’m excited that we have a business that’s expanding here locally,” Schaeppi said.
The council unanimously voted to grant approvals for the project.
