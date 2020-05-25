Amateur baseball in the Twin Cities’ western suburbs is a mixture of optimism and pessimism this week as coaches and players await the next round of state orders from Gov. Tim Walz, who is in charge of which activities can resume in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which was declared in early March.
The Hamel Hawks, who have fielded a team every year since 1926, are able to practice on their home field, and that’s an advantage they have over their Riverview League rival and 14-time state Class A champion, Minnetonka.
“No more than 10 people can practice at a time,” manager Tim Flemming of Hamel said. “And we have to enforce social distancing.”
Social distancing means that players have to stay at least six feet apart. When you have an entire baseball field and only 10 players, that is fairly easy to do.
Last summer, Hamel made its first trip to the State Tournament since 2000, and most of those players are coming back for the 2020 season, Flemming said.
“Toward the end of last season, and in the playoffs, we played some pretty good small ball,” Flemming noted.
The Hawks have their deepest pitching staff in years, and it’s even better this season with the return of Benilde-St. Margaret’s High graduate Derrick Drees.
Most of the Hawks graduated from area high schools, including Wayzata, Armstrong and Providence Academy. An influx of Wayzata talent the last few seasons has brought in key leaders such as second baseman Bobby Isbell and pitcher Jake Marsh.
There is never a question about Minnetonka’s talent. The Millers are built around veterans Mike Davis, Donny Erdall, Eric Fasnacht, Ryan Poppitz, Blaine Rutledge, Steve Schmitz and Joe Shallenberger. All of them are candidates to wind up in the State Class A Hall of Fame someday. Shallenberger holds most of the team’s offensive records and has won numerous MVP awards over his previous 18 years in town ball. Pitcher Erdall has more than 1,000 career strikeouts, plus one of the best winning percentages in state Class A history.
Kevin Hoy, the manager for all 14 of the Millers’ state championships, said the team is anxious to regain the title that it lost to the Minneapolis Cobras last summer.
“I was really positive for a while,” Hoy said last week. “But there’s a chance we might not have a season. There is so much that is out of our control. We can’t get on a school field or a city field to practice. Veterans Field, Big Willow and Bennett Park are all closed because of the coronavirus. The players want the season to begin, but many of the umpires I’ve talked to say they won’t umpire this summer.”
The state amateur baseball board is divided on the question of playing this summer. It’s a tough decision, and two board members recently quit.
Time will tell if Gov. Walz will lift the gates to make local parks available for the amateur ballplayers.
