The historic downtown district and steamboat Minnehaha were placed on the register last month
Last month, the National Register of Historic Places added both the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha and Excelsior’s downtown commercial district to its list.
“Minnehaha’s listing in the National Register opens up grant opportunities to preserve the boat and gives her the recognition she deserves,” said Tom McCarthy, president of the Museum of Lake Minnetonka, the organization that owns, maintains and operates the vessel.
The steamboat has struggled to find a home since 2019 when it lost access to the ramp it used to launch into Lake Minnetonka. The vessel is currently housed in a heated storage facility in Excelsior.
Built in 1906, the steamboat provided fast and reliable transpiration for tourists and residents in the area for 20 years until it was purposely sunk in 1926. In 1980, a team located the steamboat and raised it back to the surface, returning the steamboat to passenger service in 1996. The restored Minnehaha provided rides for an average of more than 10.000 passengers each year when it was in service.
Volunteers continue to maintain the vessel weekly.
For Excelsior’s downtown commercial district, this recognition will provide commercial property owners access to resources and funding for maintenance, according to Excelsior’s website.
“It’s great for our community. What that means for business owners is the opportunity to take advantage of grants and additional funding options for building improvements,” Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson said at the annual State of the Cities event, where mayors from Excelsior and the South Lake Minnetonka cities met to update the community on their cities and take questions.
He said that business owners can now take advantage of federal funding and federal grants.
“What’s also really exciting is it gives the city of Excelsior and our businesses a chance to really ramp up marketing, quite honestly,” Carlson said. “Working with the chamber, I think our goal is to put together a marketing campaign to make sure folks know that they have the opportunity.”
According to Jen Weiss, the executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, the chamber will be sending a list of grants and resources to businesses and building owners in the community for use in the future.
The National Register of Historical Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. According to the National Register’s website, more than 96,000 properties were listed on the register by the end of 2020. A listing on the National Register is the first step toward eligibility for National Park Service-administered federal preservation tax credits.
