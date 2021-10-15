General audiences will be able to attend the Twin Cities Film Fest in person this year.
The fest will provide approximately 45 screenings at the ShowPlace Icon Theatres in St. Louis Park. A larger number – more than 80 – will be available to stream online during the festival period Oct. 21-30.
“We want people to binge the Twin Cities Film Fest – forget Netflix for a week,” said Jatin Setia, founder and executive director of the festival. “Netflix will be there two weeks later. You’re also supporting nonprofit, independent artists and seeing premieres of films and powerful content. These are coming curated for the audiences we’re sharing it with. I’m going to stand behind every film that we’re showing because it has an audience – there’s something for everyone.”
Last year, 10 in-person screenings had been limited to donors, members and sponsors to allow sufficient spacing amid public health guidance at the time. Other audience members had to rely upon online screenings.
However, the online option proved popular enough that Setia said they will become a feature of the festival each year even after the pandemic recedes.
“People want their content where they are,” Setia said. “The festival going forward will be a hybrid festival.”
Studio films, many coming to the festival before they are generally released, will be available only in person due to studio rules. However, the majority of films will be available at home.
“We want to make sure it’s inclusive,” Setia of the setting for audience members. “If they feel comfortable enough to go to the theater, we want to have that option for them. But if they want to sit at home, chill at home, they can also watch the movies on their devices.”
He also welcomed theater-goers eager to return to settle into the cushy theater seats looking out at the big screen.
“We’re very excited about going back to normal in-person screenings,” Setia said. “We welcome anybody and everybody who wants to come to in-person screening with open arms.”
Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required in the fest’s 21-plus lounge and at the theater when patrons are not eating or drinking. The fest will not require proof of vaccination.
Setia highlighted the benefits of returning to the theater.
“At the end of the day, our job at the festival is to share stories,” Setia said. “If we don’t share stories, stories die. The best way to share stories is in person with a community, with the audience members coming in to watch. Going to a film festival is different from just going to a movie. You get to talk to the filmmakers. You get to talk about the film with your colleagues and with your friends.”
The festival will feature more than 100 films available for streaming, in-person screenings or both. In-person screenings and lounge access will be limited to seven days, with no films screening live Oct. 25-27. Viewers at home will still have access to all 10 days of the festival.
Highlighted films
The Changemaker Series this year will focus on mental wellness, which Setia indicated became an obvious social cause given current events.
Films in the series will focus on topics like anxiety, depression, dealing with a death in the family and nurses coping as they treat patients with COVID-19.
The fest will also highlight films with Minnesota connections, films by or featuring people of color and films by or about women.
Setia estimated that 30-40% of the films this year have a Minnesota connection. Although the fest won’t host as many big-name celebrities as in pre-pandemic times, Minnesota-based explorer Will Steger plans to attend the documentary “After Antarctica” about his life. It will screen at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Of the local filmmakers Setia anticipates will attend, he said, “We certainly have put a focus on Minnesota artists to elevate them to the national spotlight.”
While Setia said a handful of filmmakers plan to fly, many filmmakers are still hesitant to travel.
Viewers will still have a chance to catch the work of many prominent directors.
The fest will open with “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” 8:15 p.m. Oct. 21. The film, by director Will Sharpe, will focus on a Victorian-era artist played by Benedict Cumberbatch who creates drawings of anthropomorphized cats.
The closing night film 7 p.m. Oct. 30, will feature “Belfast,” a movie by Kenneth Branagh that covers The Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1969. The film won the Toronto International Film Festival People’s Choice Award.
The Twin Cities Film Fest’s selection for its centerpiece film 6:15 p.m. Oct. 24, is “Mayor Pete,” a movie by Jesse Moss that documents U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s run for president last year.
Other films include “C’mon C’mon,” a Mike Mills black-and-white movie that includes a performance by Joaquin Phoenix; “The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson and starring Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton; and the science fiction movie “Encounter” by Michael Pearce.
Setia said the fest has built good relationships with studios after a dozen years.
“I know what I would like to premiere at my festival because of my audience, the films I think will play really well here,” Setia said. “Most of the time I get my ask. Sometimes the studios have surprises as well.”
The complete schedule is available at twincitiesfilmfest.org. Most films cost $9 to view online or $12 in person, with a cost of $20 for the opening, closing and centerpiece films. Several films are available at no cost. Packages such as a streaming pass for $50 and a hybrid pass for $150 are available. The streaming pass allows access to the online-available films throughout the festival dates while the hybrid pass includes the online films and 12 in-person tickets.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.