Billboards in and near St. Louis Park are popping up to draw attention to a major theme of the Twin Cities Film Fest this year: climate change.
The annual festival, which this year will present more films than ever with over 140 titles, returns Oct. 20-29 at the ShowPlace ICON Theatres, 1625 West End Blvd. in St. Louis Park, and online at twincitiesfilmfest.org.
The festival’s “Changemaker Series” this year revolves around the theme of “Climate Action: Food and Fashion.”
Maggie Baird, mother of pop star Billie Eilish and her music-writing brother, Finneas Baird O’Connell, is set to appear to discuss the film “Overheated” as part of the “Code Red” series at the festival. Baird, who will attend with staff from her nonprofit Support & Feed, and local philanthropist and climate activist Stephanie Dillon are both slated to receive the festival’s Changemaker Award Thursday, Oct. 20. The film includes Eilish and her brother along with other young artists and influencers discussing their pledges to take action relating to climate change.
Tickets to “Overheated” are free but must be reserved on the festival website. The film will also be available for viewing online.
In a late addition, the festival also plans to host Beau Bridges, son of the late actor Lloyd Bridges and brother of the prolific Jeff Bridges. Beau Bridges will be in Minnesota to appear in a film shoot and is scheduled to stop by the festival to receive its North Star Award Saturday, Oct. 29. The film “Acting: The First Six Lessons,” which features Beau Bridges, will screen that afternoon.
Wisconsin native Chris Mulkey, who has appeared in TV shows like “Twin Peaks” and “Boardwalk Empire” along with movies like “On the Basis of Sex” and “Captain Phillips,” is set to pick up the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award while attending a screening of the thriller “The Hand That Feeds” Saturday, Oct. 22.
Jeremy Davies, who appeared in movies like “Saving Private Ryan” and “Twister” in the 1990s, is poised to receive the festival’s Northstar Award. Davies will appear for a screening of “Bitcon,” a heist film with a cryptocurrency twist, Friday, Oct. 21.
Record number of films
The festival received more film submissions this year than in the past, said Twin Cities Film Fest Executive Director Jatin Setia. He noted many filmmakers had been influenced by impact of the pandemic.
“A lot of the content coming in was more nuanced and was more poignant, whether it was a documentary or whether it was a narrative film,” Setia said. “I think creators wanted to get things off their chest, essentially.”
He added, “It’s more of a heavier feel to it, which is all appropriate because of everything that we’ve all gone through for the last two, three years.”
Curators received so many films they wanted to include that they successfully sought access to a third screen at the theater.
Eighty-two of the films the festival will present will be screened in person while about 100 films will be available online, with a majority of films appearing in both formats.
About 30% of the films have a tie to Minnesota, which include connections to cast members, directors and producers, according to Setia.
The films with local ties showcase Minnesota talent and also are popular with audiences, according to Setia.
“A majority of the films that sell out right away are also Minnesota-connected,” he said.
The feature presentation, “Till” – based on the lynching of Emmett Till at the age of 14 in 1955 as he visited cousins in Mississippi from Chicago – will have a local tie as representatives of the Wayzata-based Emmett Till Legacy Foundation are set to discuss the justice advocacy of Till’s mother. Deborah Watts, executive director and president of the foundation, and Teri Watts, a director for the organization, are scheduled for a post-film talk and to receive the festival’s new Empower Award for justice. Deborah Watts, who is the mother of Teri Watts, is a cousin of Emmett Till.
The festival’s Spotlight selection this year will feature “She Said” and is based on a book about a New York Times investigation that helped prompt the #MeToo movement. The film will screen Thursday, Oct. 27.
The closing night film will be “Empire of Light,” a romantic drama by Sam Mendez set in a cinema in England in the 1980s.
“It’s about how all cinema, how that light from the projector, truly binds us together in community,” Setia said.
Other films he focused on included “Wildcat,” about a war veteran who becomes interested in saving an ocelot in the Amazon through work with a nonprofit organization; “The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile,” about the younger singer helping the elder country singer make a return; and “Kaepernick & America,” a documentary about the impact of football quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Setia also highlighted “Good Night Oppy,” about the unexpected longevity of a Mars rover, and “The Inspection,” a film about a gay, Black man in the military.
Additionally, the festival will show six blocks of shorts this year.
Tickets may be purchased individually or as part of packages providing broader access. While a few films are available to view without charge, most individual tickets are $9 to view online or $12 in person. Some featured films are $20 for each ticket.
Fans of film can explore films by date, category and whether they are available at the theater or online at twincitiesfilmfest.org.
