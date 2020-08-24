Nothing came easily for the Minnetonka Millers in the State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament last weekend, but when play ended at 8:43 p.m. Sunday at Palm Field in St. Anthony Village, the local club had claimed the 15th state crown in franchise history.
After the Millers accepted the trophy for their 9-6 win over the defending state-champion Minneapolis Cobras, center fielder Blaine Rutledge collected the Pat Holmes MVP trophy.
“It was a full-team effort,” Rutledge said. The left-handed leadoff batter saved most of his home runs this summer for the postseason, and despite great performances from his teammates, pitchers Brandon Broxey and Donny Erdall and right fielder Joe Shallenberger, there was no question Rutledge was last weekend’s MVP.
“I was seeing the ball well in the State Tournament,” said Rutledge, who went two-for-five in the championship game. His three home runs in the State Tournament each seemed to come at a time when the Millers needed them most.
The only low point for Rutledge was dropping a fly ball to open the Cobras’ top of the ninth inning Sunday night. The next man walked, but then reliever David Cushing worked his way out of the jam with a scoreless inning. A ground ball to second baseman Jack Hanson with runners on first and third and one out did the trick. Hanson tagged the runner coming to second and flipped the ball to first baseman Joe Abellera to complete the double play.
“When the runner [coming to second] slowed down, I saw the play,” Hanson said. “The Cobras hit non-stop, and they’re a great team.”
Miller lefthander Thomas Skoro got the ball for the championship game on Sunday after Broxey pitched a 10-3 win over Highland Park in the semifinals earlier. Broxey also won the State Tournament opener the previous weekend.
“I am thankful to [manager] Kevin Hoy for giving me two starts in the tournament,” said Broxey, who is 39 years old. He has been with the Millers for 11 of the 15 franchise championships. Only pitcher Adam Goethke (13 titles) and Hoy (all 15) have been around for more.
Hoy is no longer active as a player, but he’s still huge in the team’s success. An example was his daring base coaching in the championship game against the Cobras. With the aid of two pinch runners, Hoy manufactured two runs, turning a 6-6 tie into an 8-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hanson’s single to left should not have been enough to score pinch runner Jordan Amundson from second with two outs, but Hoy sent him anyway. A head-first slide by Amundson beat the tag from Cobra catcher Jeff Miller. Then Hoy waved pinch runner Will Sturek all the way home from second when the Cobras failed to get a force play on Hanson at second after a ground ball.
Shallenberger, who hit a homer in the championship game, had five homers in the playoffs, plus many key RBIs. Third baseman Ryan Poppitz played great defense and had a streak of five hits in six at-bats.
As Rutledge said, it was a team effort. Erdall pitched a complete game to beat Baseball 365 in the Saturday state game, and was willing to go again Sunday if needed.
Veterans Steve Schmitz, Kyle Hoffman, Nate Shoemaker, Alex Twenge, Chad Fleischman, Evan Maass, Ben Stolar and the Trygstad brothers, Zack and Connor all had their big moments this year.
The Millers rookies all played their roles in this season’s success - twins Mike and Will Sturek, starting shortstop Jarod Wandersee, Hanson, Amundson, Mason Nadolney, Joey Danielson. Wyatt Nelson and Tyson Stritesky.
The Millers finished their championship season 34-5 and won all eight of their postseason games. Another great win for this record-setting dynasty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.