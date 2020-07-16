What would have been Tour de Tonka’s 15th bike ride event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, is canceled. Organizers want to keep the event and one of its partners, the ICA Food Shelf, on people’s minds, according to Tim Litfin, the event founder and director. The organizers are doing so by hosting a virtual event.
Tour de Tonka officials didn’t want people to forget about ICA’s need, he said. Due to the pandemic, people are out of work and families have an even greater need for the food shelf, he added. This was part of the reason for going virtual.
The virtual event will be July 27 through Aug. 1 and will include door prize drawings, Tour de Tonka trivia on social media and an apparel shop, which will be open July 27-31. The shop will be at the Minnetonka Community Education Center, 4584 Vine Hill Road, Excelsior.
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, people can go to the center to visit the apparel shop, listen to music, take a selfie by the Tour de Tonka inflatable, register for prize drawings and visit the Maple Grove Cycling bike mechanic from 3-5 p.m.
Temperatures will be taken before attendees are allowed in, no more than 10 people can go into the gym, where the shop will be located. Face masks are required, according to a release about the event.
On Aug. 1, participants can ride on one of the six downloadable routes, which are available on TourdeTonka.org.
The fee is $19, which includes a Tour de Tonka face mask, $5 donation to the ICA Foodshelf and entry into prize drawings for gear, apparel and items donated by its sponsors.
One of the original intentions of the ride, which Litfin founded in 2006, was to build community, he said. There won’t be a big event this year, but people want something to do, to get out and be involved, he added. He doesn’t anticipate that all of the usual participants will do the virtual ride but wanted to provide something for those who want to give it a go.
Cancellations like these are hard, Litfin said. He knows that people have Tour de Tonka and other events marked on their calendars. Events mean so much to people, Litfin said, adding it’s people’s way of life and how they go through their months and years.
Through the process, people have been understanding of the cancellation. Many participants reached out and said they can’t wait for next year and that Tour de Tonka is the best ride around, he said. When the event can resume as normal, people are going to celebrate, he added.
Litfin encourages participants to consider bringing a donation to the ICA Foodshelf at 11588 K-Tel Drive in Minnetonka on July 29. Online donations can be made at icafoodshelf.org.
For more information, visit TourdeTonka.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.