Minnetonka High’s girls soccer team finished second behind Edina in the Lake Conference race, but in the Section 2AA championship match the Skippers turned the tables and beat Edina 2-0.
Four of the players who made that possible were named to the All-Lake Conference team by the league’s head coaches. They are seniors Marli Bertagnoli, Lissa Mizzutani and Liz Muehlberg and junior Claire Carver.
Minnetonka coach Jeff Hopkins, who stepped down after 13 seasons recently, was happy to have four All-Lake selections along with three honorable mention choices - seniors Julia Dlugosch, Avryn List and Ella Roach.
“Marli had a fantastic season and was our leading scorer,” coach Hopkins said. “She had nine goals and five assists. Marli was one of the best players on the field, game in and game out, and a treat every time she touched the ball.”
Mizzutani was known not only for her defense, but also for a booming shot that she would take from long range. The three-year starter had seven goals and five assists this season. “Lissa is a versatile player who we could move from defense, to midfield to forward,” coach Hopkins observed. She scored her goals when they counted most.”
Captain Muehlberg was cited by Hopkins for her distribution skills and ball winning in the midfield. “Liv is a very crafty player, who spent five seasons in the program,” the coach said.
Carver, who will return next season, scored five goals as a forward. “Claire plays well with her back to the goal,” Hopkins said. “And she has a really quick release on her shot.”
Eden Prairie, coached by Kelly Taylor, a former Minnetonka assistant coach, has two All-Lake selections.
One of them is two-time All-State midfielder Maddie Ishaug, the other is forward Lauren Becker. Both are seniors.
“Maddie is a great player,” Taylor said. “What coach wouldn’t love to work with a player like her? It will be interesting to see how she does playing for the University of Wisconsin. She contributed to about 65 percent of our goals this season.”
As for Becker, Taylor appreciates her leadership as one of the Eagle captains along with Ishaug and defender Megan Bohlig.
“Lauren scored some big goals throughout the season,” Taylor said. “She works really hard all the time and is a player who leads by example.”
Hopkins has two All-Lake players - senior midfielders Josie Fieldman and Anika Firehammer.
“There is no question Hopkins’ strength was in the midfield,” Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker said. “Josie Fieldman is one of the best players in the conference.”
All-Lake Girls
Soccer 2020
Edina: Senior goalkeeper Liv Jamison, senior defenders Annika Eckroth and Lily Hendrikson, junior forward Maddie Dahlien and junior midfielder Wesley MacMiller.
Minnetonka: Senior forward Marli Bertagnoli, senior midfielders Lissa Mizzutani and Liv Muehlberg and junior forward Clair Carver.
Wayzata: Senior forward Abby Brantner, senior defender Brianna Monahan and junior midfielder Dana Bruer.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior goalkeeper Meriel Orham, senior midfielder Emma Strait and senior defender Rheana Zerna.
Eden Prairie: Senior forward Lauren Becker and senior midfielder Maddie Ishaug.
Hopkins: Senior midfielders Josie Fieldman and Anika Firehammer.
Buffalo: Senior midfielder Carly Kaufmann and junior midfielder Lauren Feddema.
Honorable
Mention
Edina: Senior midfielder Haley Reeck, sophomore defender Ella Kachmarzinski and ninth-grade midfielder Izzie Engle.
Minnetonka: Senior midfielder Avryn List and senior defenders Julia Dlugosch and Ella Roach.
Wayzata: Junior midfielder Josie Brooks, junior defender Ramira Ambrose and sophomore midfielder Summer Seamans.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior midfielder Gabby Madore and junior forward Alexis Phillips.
Eden Prairie: Junior midfielder Taylor Kotschevar, junior defender Keira Christensen and ninth-grade defender Elisabeth Rupp.
Hopkins: Senior midfielder Ellise Wright, sophomore midfielder Charlotte Li and ninth-grade forward Avery Petty.
Buffalo: Senior goalkeeper Lexi Boyd, senior defender Lauren Boyd and senior forward Mya Holmquist.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.