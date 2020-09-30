Second-year captain Sarah Bernet has a streak that any other high school girls tennis player in Minnesota would envy.
The Minnetonka senior has never lost an individual match against Edina during her varsity career, and that streak continued Sept. 17 when the Skippers topped Edina 7-0 in a Lake Conference match.
Bernet and second-doubles partner Maddie Prondzinski were the last match on the court, and with Minnetonka leading 6-0, they were determined to win the seventh point.
“Sarah and Maddie were down 6-0 [in a third-set tiebreaker], and then they came back to win 11-9,” Minnetonka head coach Dave Stearns said. “Playing Edina three times last year [losing 4-3, 4-3 and 5-2] helped us mature as a team, and we came into this match with a positive edge. I’ve always felt that experience breeds maturity.”
“Playing against Edina brings out the most competitive side of you,” Bernet said. “I know some of their girls and I have been friends with [Edina captain] Ingrid Smith for six years.”
What kind of captain is Bernet? “She is very serious about tennis,” Stearns said. “The other girls look up to her. Sarah and one of the other captains, Emily Jurgens, are the only seniors in the lineup.”
Bernet played fourth singles for Minnetonka last year before switching to doubles this season. In Prondzinski, she has a partner who likes to play the way she does. Both of them are ball hawks at the net.
“Sarah and Maddie had some great points to close out against Edina,” Stearns said. “What I emphasized to them was - one point at a time. The girls they were playing against [senior captains Paige Greene and Morgan Clark] are very good doubles players.”
Edina’s first doubles of Nicola Santoni and Lizzy Van Ert was another tough out for Minnetonka. But sophomore Kelsey Phillips and ninth-grader Karina Elvestrom won back-to-back sets, 7-5, 7-5.
“The entire match was high-quality tennis,” Stearns said. “Kelsey and Karina were able to intercept some balls at the net.”
The third doubles match was easier for the Skippers’ duo of Emilija Medzuikaite and Meaghan Jurgens who posted the win over Edina’s Annie Klemmensen and Kate Miller.
Minnetonka won all of the singles matches in straight sets. At No. 1, Sarah Shahbaz used a variety of spins, lobs, net poaches and ground strokes to beat Sami Hankinson in a battle of the super sophomores.
Annika Elvestrom defeated Ingrid Smith, 7-5, 6-1 in a competitive second singles match. Emily Jurgens defeated Zoya Hasan, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 3. And at No. 4, Arianna Piedrahita won over Edina’s Meera Jain.
Chances are Minnetonka and Edina won’t play again this year, unless the Minnesota State High School League allows a State Tournament. So, for now, Bernet’s winning streak against Edina is safe.
As for the rivalry with Tonka, which Edina had dominated for quite some time, coach Stearns hopes there will somehow be another meeting this year.
“Jaime Gaard Chapman is a very good coach and a wonderful person,” Stearns said of the former Hornet player, who replaced the retired Steve Paulsen as head coach this year. “There was some great tennis played in this match by both teams. We had some pleasant outcomes and did some of the things I was hoping to see. I am very impressed with the Edina girls. They were good sports during and after the match. Kudos to them and to their coaches.”
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.